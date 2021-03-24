24 acre land parcel arrives in 'sought after zone' near Bandon  

The farm is located in the townland of Killountain, just 4km west of the town
The area is characterised by good-sized fields and deep fertile soil where dairying is the dominant sector. File Picture.  

Wed, 24 Mar, 2021 - 12:05
Conor Power

Another modest-sized parcel of land of high quality in the Bandon area has come on to the market with Clonakilty-based Hodnett-Forde Property Services.

This time, the proposition is a 24-acre non-residential farm located in the townland of Killountain, just 4km west of Bandon.

The area is fast becoming one of the most sought-after zones of agricultural land in Munster.

This part of West Cork is characterised by good-sized fields and deep fertile soil where dairying is the dominant sector. 

In the case of this particular holding, the quality is very high with the exception of a small section given over to mature broad-leaf trees.

“The property has been on the market five days and we’ve had a good number of enquiries already,” says selling agent John Hodnett.

“There are 18-acres of top quality land there; suitable for any crop. 

"It’s currently laid out in pasture and it’s very easily worked land. 

"There are five to six- acres of woodland on the southern and western periphery.”

The farm enjoys a good deal of road frontage onto a public road which is just 100m from the N71 and, most likely, forms part of what was once the Bandon Estate.

“There are wide entrance gates going into it,” says John, “and there are also cattle-handling facilities.

"It’s a real attraction for a hobby farmer, given its size. 

"Naturally, if a planning permission were granted, it would make an ideal spot to build a home with some land.”

Whatever the potential use, the hunger for good quality land in affordable sizes hasn’t abated yet and the price expectation is “between €15,000 and €20,000 per acre".  

