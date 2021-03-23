Finishers more confident as supply and demand move in their favour

The markets continue to take high volumes of beef, and finishers with factory-ready cattle are becoming more confident, with supply and demand well balanced.

Processors are finding little room for manoeuvre on price, if they want to keep the cattle supply flowing, which they do, leaving market power edging more in favour of finishers.

The intake for last week, with St Patrick’s Day on Wednesday, slipped back a little, to 31,255, compared to 38,843 for the same week in 2020.

Steers accounted for 11,790 last week, with heifers at 8,901, and 5,697 cows. There were 2,175 young bulls.

Positives for finishers in the trade are that the retail market for beef remains strong and the year-to-date intake is early 12% down compared to 2020.

Numbers available to the factories for the weeks ahead should remain tight.

A tight intake and market demand will put pressure on processors trying to get sufficient stock at current prices.

For the most part, prime beef cattle prices have edged upwards as much as 5 cents/kg this week for both steers and heifers, and cow prices showing some gains, but young bull prices seem to have levelled off for the present.

The general base price for steers this week is at 380 cents/kg. There are very few finishers willing to take less, and a small percentage say they are getting up to 385 cents/kg.

Some are getting free transport, or part of the cost of transport, in areas where processors are most anxious for a good number of quality stock that they don’t want to leave behind.

Heifer prices are generally on a base of 385 cents/kg.

It is difficult to get a base at 390 cents/kg, but there are some reports of the extra cents being secured.

There is strong competition between processors for cattle, which helps finishers who are willing to shop around for the best deals before selling.

There has been a slight easing in demand for young bulls, with prices stabilised at around 5 cents/kg less than the steer price.

The weekly throughput of young bulls continues to trail the 2020 figures.

Demand for cows is continuing at a very strong level.

Better quality R-grade cows are making up to 340 cents/kg at the top of the trade.

Up to 320-330 cents/kg is being paid for O-grade cows, and the best of the P-graders are now hitting 300 cents/kg.