Grants of €4,000 to €25,000 for farmyard restoration on GLAS farms

The 2021 GLAS Traditional Farm Buildings Grant Scheme has been launched, offering grants of €4,000 to €25,000, funding up to 75% of project costs.

The Scheme supports conservation and preservation of traditional farm buildings and structures of significant heritage value, conserved for agriculture use.

The Heritage Council manages the scheme on behalf of the Department of Agriculture, and it is open to applicants who participate in the Green Low-Carbon Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS).

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said, “I was delighted to secure €1.25 million in the budget for this very important scheme which continues to make a great contribution to the conservation of our rural heritage and the enhancement of the rural landscape. These are beautiful structures, made of local materials by local craftspeople, and I think we are all learning to appreciate the importance of this part of our heritage.

“They also serve as a practical shed for the farm long after they were first built. The earliest structure supported on the scheme so far dates from the early 15th century, still standing, still functional.

“The greenest building is the one that already exists, embodying carbon and offsetting the need for expensive new buildings, as long they are well used.”

Virginia Teehan, Heritage Council CEO, said, “This funding invests in those craftspeople skilled in traditional repair techniques as well as the heritage expertise needed, and will be particularly welcome by those sectors who have been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister McConalogue also pointed to biodiversity benefits. “Even the smallest building can provide roosting sites for bats and nesting sites for birds.”

GLAS participants interested in the scheme have until Monday, April 5, 2021 to apply online through the heritagecouncil.ie website.

Projects to restore and preserve historic buildings, yard surfaces, walls, gates and gate pillars can be supported.

Only 70 to 80 projects will be supported, selected on a competitive basis.