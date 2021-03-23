When making a loved one a Ward of Court is the only option

Dear Karen,

My father has to go into a nursing home, as we are unfortunately no longer in a position to care for him at home. We have to sell some assets to pay for his care.

All his property and bank accounts are in his sole name. He spoke years ago about creating an Enduring Power of Attorney to allow me to look after his affairs and property, but he never got around to doing it.

He now has dementia, and we understand that it is too late to make an Enduring Power of Attorney now.

Is this the case? What are our options now?

Dear Reader,

This is a very difficult time for you and your family.

It is not an easy decision to make to place a loved one in nursing home care.

On top of that, there is the additional worry of discharging expensive nursing home fees. If your father is of unsound mind, then it is indeed too late to put an Enduring Power of Attorney in place. The only way now you can deal with his affairs, and sell assets, to pay for nursing home care, is to make an application to court to have your father made a Ward of Court.

The court must make a decision as to whether your father is capable of managing his own property, for his own benefit. If it is decided that your father cannot manage his own property because of mental incapacity, a Committee is appointed.

The application is drafted, which is called a Petition, and lodged with the Office of Wards of Court. The Petition contains details of the proposed Ward, including their assets, liabilities, the cause of their incapacity, a brief history of same and a request that the proposed Ward be made a Ward of Court.

The Petition is usually executed by a family member but can also be brought by a concerned third party (doctor or family friend), if necessary,

The petition is supported by two medical affidavits from the proposed Ward’s doctors. These confirm to the High Court the doctors’ belief that the proposed Ward can no longer look after their own affairs, by reason of a specified illness or disability.

Once the papers are received, the matter is listed before the High Court and the application is presented by your solicitor.

If the Judge is satisfied that the criteria have been met, and if it is in the proposed Ward’s best interest, then an Order will be granted, making them a Ward of Court.

A Committee is then appointed. The Committee assumes responsibility for the Ward’s affairs. This includes, but is not limited to, the collecting of their pension, payment of life assurance, payment of health insurance, the managing of the committee account, purchase of clothes and personal items, the payment of utility bills and other costs including nursing home fees.

Bank and building society accounts are usually closed, and the proceeds lodged in court.

The Committee also assumes responsibility for the Ward’s property, and if they decide to sell same, or rent it, they must make an application to the High Court.

The Assisted Decision Making (Capacity) Act 2015 will eventually see the end of wardships, with no new wardships once the Act is commenced.

This act maximises a person’s right to make their own decisions, with legally recognised supports, whenever possible.