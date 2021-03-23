Selling entitlements is  usually liable to capital gains tax of up to 33%

It’s that time of year when farmers ready themselves to make their basic payment scheme application to the Department of Agriculture.

The deadline this year is extended ever so slightly, because the usual date of May 15 is falling on a Saturday, so this year’s deadline is midnight on Monday, May 17.

Ensuring the application is made on time, and accurately, is hugely important, as most farmers are financially dependent on receipt of the income arising in the following October and December.

From time to time, farmers’ circumstances change, and understanding the tax implications of dealing in entitlements warrants due care and attention, in order to avoid costly mistakes.

In the case of farmers and landowners who perhaps inherited land and entitlements, and who choose to lease out all or part of their entitlements, the income therefrom is not treated as normal income derived from a trade of farming, but is instead treated either as miscellaneous income (Case IV type income) or, in the case that the entitlements are leased with an appropriate quantity of land, it will be regarded as rental income (Case V) capable of qualifying for the leased land income tax exemption.

This can have some implications, where — for instance — different types of income are reckoned for means-tested social welfare payments, or where the owner wishes to make private pension payments.

From a tax efficiency perspective, it is recommended that where land and entitlements are leased out, both the land and the entitlements should be leased to the same person, in order that the lease income from the entitlements falls within the income tax exemption.

The land lease document should of course also reference the fact that the lease also covers the leasing of the entitlements.

Of course, there are income thresholds relating to the maximum amount of lease income, including associated entitlement rent, if applicable, that can be received income tax-free.

Where a person leases out their entitlements, the lease income derived from the entitlements may be subject to VAT at 23%, this can be the case if the lease income is in itself more than €37,500 per year, or where the farmer is already VAT registered, or where a combination of the entitlement income and other non-farming income exceeds the appropriate VAT registration threshold.

In these circumstances, the farmer will be required to register and to account for VAT, as appropriate, on all his activities, including his farming activities.

In some instances, farmers or landowners may sell entitlements, this may be as a result of losing conacre or leased land, or as part of the transition of their business to a company.

The sale of entitlements is treated as a capital gains tax event.

The vast majority of farmers received their entitlements effectively for free, having farmed during the reference years.

As such, the entitlements have a zero base cost, and the proceeds from a sale of entitlements are liable to capital gains tax at a rate of up to 33%.

Potentially, a lower rate of 10% may apply, if the sale of the entitlements comes within a relief available to business owners.

Some other farmers and entitlement owners may however have inherited or received a gift of their entitlements, or may have purchased entitlements.

In such a case, the capital gains tax due on a disposal is calculated on the difference between the acquisition costs and the disposal proceeds.

Other dealings with entitlements can occur where the farm is being transferred or sold.

Where entitlements are being transferred at the same time, and in the same proportion to the quantum of land being transferred, then that disposal of entitlements can be exempted from capital gains tax, if the owner meets the retirement relief exemptions.

Land planted with forestry since 2009, and which is afforested under the Forestry Programme 2014-2020, can be used to activate BPS entitlements.

An applicant who wishes to benefit from the Basic Payment on afforested land must continue to be an active farmer.

The tax exemption on profits from occupation of certain woodlands applies to the afforestation premium, but not to the BPS payment.

The purchase of entitlements is treated as the acquisition of an asset, and is not deductible for income tax purposes, neither do entitlements qualify for capital allowances.

The tax implications of dealing in entitlements can be tricky, it is worthwhile seeking professional advice in order to prevent any unwanted surprises.