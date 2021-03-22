Carbery net milk price increase for February is 0.5c

Kerry adds 1c for milk 
The Carbery plant at  Ballineen, Co Cork. Picture:  Dan Linehan

Mon, 22 Mar, 2021 - 15:31
Carbery Group has increased its milk price for February by 1.5c per litre.

However, with no support being paid from the stability fund this month, this is a net increase of 0.5c.

If this decision is replicated across the four West Cork co-ops (Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird), this will result in an average price for February of 33.5cpl, inclusive of VAT.

The price is exclusive of Somatic Cell Count (SCC) or any other adjustments which may be made by the co-ops. 

A Carbery spokesperson confirmed that positive dairy market forecasts and the resulting confidence are driving the milk price increase.

Kerry has increased its milk price for February by 1cpl.

