Retailers refute IFA claims they are using own brands to drive down prices

Lidl confirmed this morning that it is taking legal proceedings against IFA after the organisation accused both it and Aldi of using ‘phantom’ farm and processor names on its dairy packaging.

A spokesperson for Lidl said: “Papers were filed last Friday regarding a defamatory advertisement placed by the IFA.”

The company went on to say that as the matter was now the subject of legal proceedings, “it would be inappropriate to comment further”.

Lidl did however confirm to the Irish Examiner that its 1L of Coolree Creamery milk carries the NDC logo as it is processed by Aurivo in Donegal.

“Our two and three litre milks are ROI milk but processed by Strathroy in Omagh, therefore it cannot carry the NDC logo.”

Meanwhile, IFA’s campaign against the branding policy by retailers has been expanded to highlight other food products which, it claims, “use fictitious names”.

President Tim Cullinan said it’s time to call retailers out.

“They are using their own brands to drive down the prices they pay to their suppliers,” he added.

“These brands displace well-established ones that return a higher margin to farmers.

“Aldi and Lidl go a step further with their policy of inventing fake farms, dairies, creameries and bakeries… this is disgraceful.

“The reason nobody knows where ‘Connell Farm’ is located, or ‘Healy’s Farm Eggs’ or ‘Egan’s’ is because they don’t exist…they are a marketing creation designed to undermine traditional brands.

“No more than ‘Coolree Creamery’ or ‘Clonbawn Irish Dairy’, they are a cynical marketing device designed to convince the consumer that they are supporting a local-sounding supplier.”

Aldi, meanwhile, said that 100% of its Clonbawn branded milk and cream is sourced from Republic of Ireland farms.

“We are proud to have long standing relationships with liquid milk processors across Ireland including Arrabawn Co-op, Strathroy, Lakeland Dairies and more recently Aurivo Co-op,” a spokesman added.

“We recently agreed a new €3.3m contract with Co Sligo-based co-op Aurivo to supply fresh Irish milk to Aldi stores in Leinster and Ulster.

“We pay a fair price to all of our suppliers including our dairy processors.

​"14 leading Irish dairy producers provide our award-winning yogurt, cheese and butter ranges including Johnny Lynch Macroom Buffalo Mozzarella, Irish Yogurts, Clonakilty and Glanbia."