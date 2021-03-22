Water Quality Week will help reduce loss of nutrients, sediment and pesticides...

Teagasc, in conjunction with co-ops and the Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO), is running Water Quality Week from Monday, March 22 to Friday, March 26.

The aim of the initiative is to provide water quality focused information and advice to farmers to help minimise losses of nutrients, sediment and pesticides to water from their farming practices.

The week will cover a broad range of topics and is available to farmers and the public, through short videos posted on digital media platforms, Teagasc’s website and local print media.

Each day is dedicated to a particular theme that will explain a range of water quality problems and provide practical advice and solutions to farmers.

Today, Monday, will cover Water Quality and Catchment Management; LAWPRO will explore the importance of water quality to farmers and explain how water quality is measured and where the public can access information on the streams and rivers of Ireland.

On Tuesday March 23, Utilising Nitrogen Inputs Efficiently will be the theme of the day and Teagasc alongside co-op advisors will provide information on nitrogen with the help of researchers from Johnstown Castle.

Information includes how nitrate interacts with soil and what farmers can do to minimise diffuse nitrate losses from their farms.

Wednesday, March 24, will see 'Breaking the Pathway’ of P and sediment loss discussions. Farmers can learn how to ‘break the pathway’ of P and sediment losses by putting the right measure in the right locations on farms.

On Thursday March 25, the theme of discussion will focus on protecting water from pesticide losses and environmental schemes.

Pesticide use on farms and how these can impact streams and rivers and also drinking water supplies will be explored.

The roles that agro forestry and wetlands can play in helping to protect and improve water quality will also be addressed.

And, on Friday, the final day of the initiative, discussions will take place around the importance of good farmyard management practices and the vital role they play in minimising point source losses of nutrients.

There will also be an opportunity to tune into the weekly Teagasc Signpost Webinar for additional information and discussions on the topics covered by Water Quality Week.