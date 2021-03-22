Armchair farmers versus  headless chickens

Speaking as a farmer, and as someone fond of his armchair, I believe it is high time to set the record straight.

It’s high time the armchair farmer came out fighting.

Recent comments made regarding the farmer and the armchair, I believe, are counter-productive to the future of Irish agriculture.

It seems to be the belief amongst many that the armchair farmer should be entitled to nothing by way of his share of EU subsidy payments.

That he might be side-lined, armchair and all, in favour of what is deemed a ‘genuine farmer.’

Aspersions have been levelled against the armchair farmer that have me hopping mad in my seat.

A claim has been made that the armchair farmer is not a genuine farmer, and is in some ways less of a farmer because he is fond of his armchair.

Not the bed, nor affairs, nor drink, nor gambling.

No, it’s just those with a fondness for the armchair who are being targeted.

The logic behind it seems to be that the true farmer is the fellow chasing his own tail across a yard seven days a week.

A fellow hauling three buckets full every time.

A man with the back broken, bandy legs, tousled hair, and a faraway gaze in his bloodshot eyes.

Whereas the armchair farmer is believed to be doing nothing all day only sitting on his arse.

Well, I beg to differ.

Giving the lion’s share of farm subsidies to a busy fool of a farmer will only make the fool run all the faster. It will do nothing more than put him in further knots.

I believe strongly that the real genuine farmer could indeed be our friend sitting on a comfortable armchair.

For the armchair farmer has time to think about his life, family, the world, and indeed to contemplate what constitutes being a successful farmer.

He may smoke a pipe also, which would give him a further edge when it comes to contemplation and pondering.

And who says he doesn’t work? The armchair farmer has the time to think out a problem and direct his business accordingly. Just because he isn’t running across a yard like a headless chicken doesn’t make him any less of a farmer, or indeed any less of a worker.

The armchair farmer is who we should all aspire to be.

You see, farming isn’t all about running hither and tither until your pants falls down.

The best farmers in the world are the ones who use their heads, not lose it.

Proper farming can only be undertaken after proper reflection, and if such an individual can run his operation from a chair, be it an armchair or a rocking chair, well more luck to him, or indeed to her.

It’s not words of castigation, only congratulations, we should use when mentioning a farmer who can conduct his business from a sitting position. How can the armchair farmer be frowned upon, when all other businesses, and government, are operated by people sitting on their behinds for most of the working day?

I guarantee you, the greatest proposals and agreements ever made were pieced together by people sitting down.

Is the farmer not entitled to do the same?

The decisions that affect our livelihoods are made by those sitting on their arses, yet if we attempt to live by the same rule, we are accused of not being genuine.

Shame on those who look down on the armchair farmer.

At the end of the day, wouldn’t we all love to be in such a comfortable position?