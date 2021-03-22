Milk comes from cows, not grass...watch out for cows under pressure

Many areas had no rain for the past week, a welcome change from the previous spell which was no time to be chasing grazing targets.

It is worth remembering that a spring grazing planner is a guide, and it is not compulsory to adhere to.

Getting to the end of the first round may require some paddocks being taken out, but what is wrong with that?

Anyway, things have come good now, and the end of the first round

will all depend on how growth progresses. Some have already suggested that their planned start of round two has been pushed out by about a week to April 10-12.

That date is a moveable feast, after such a difficult spring until improvement in the weather allowed grazing to really push on.

It is however very important that you transition cows to large intakes of grazed grass.

It takes a ruminant 21 days to adjust to a new diet.

Something else worth noting is that a herd’s yield should not jump significantly when grass is introduced, unless the diet offered indoors before turnout was entirely inappropriate for them. Logical, but often ignored!

Watch for signs that cows are under pressure, which include low protein due to poor energy intakes, low butter fats due to poor fibre digestion, a drop off in milk yields, more rib exposed in cows, empty-looking cows, excessively loose dungs, or individual cows getting digestive upsets such as displaced abomasum and ketosis.

The milk price for 2021 looks very promising, so why feed cows to produce less than they are genetically able to?

Cows produce milk; this should not be forgotten, some seem to think that it is the grass actually produces the milk.

Complementing grazed grass successfully to optimise cow performance

Buffer feeding is filling the feed gap between the energy requirements of a cow and the energy consumed by her in the form of grazed grass.

If there is a deficit, the feed you give her is a “buffer”, regardless of whether that is fed in the parlour, from a bale, out of a pit, or through a mixer wagon.

Don’t be put off by the term “buffer” and associate it with complicated processes.

As Spring hopefully establishes itself after a difficult start to the year, the prospect of warmer weather and cows remaining outside full time becomes a reality.

All going well, most milkers will be out full time in the coming weeks, depending on land type, stocking rate and weather.

So what does a dairy cow need, in addition to grass.

Unquestionably, it is cheaper and simpler to graze cows with little or no supplementation, but that approach is far less reliable for maintaining intakes, milk production, milk solids, and return on investment in genetic improvement and cow fertility.

What is appropriate for a 5,000-litre herd certainly is not realistic for one capable of 8,000 or 7,000 litres.

Different genetics require different nutrition management. If you underfeed a cow, then it is not her fault when she has poor solids and doesn’t go back in calf.

This does not make her a bad cow!

The potential of grass

Optimising grass intake must be the number one priority, while grazing.

Well managed grazed grass in good conditions will be capable of supporting in the region of 25 litres/cow/day. Some would claim rather more, but it’s not common, and requires excellent management. To support 25-litre production, intakes of about 120kg of fresh grass per cow per day (17kg of dry matter, DM) are needed.

In poorer weather, cows graze and eat less, and intakes drop. On top of this, breed, stage of lactation, stage of gestation, and many other factors must be considered.

Complementing grass is about maintaining intakes, milk production, milk quality, body condition and fertility — essentially making sure that the cow’s energy requirements are supplied consistently, in order for them to fulfil their genetic potential.

The main difficulty is in judging how much feed is required on a daily basis in addition to the grass consumed.

Measuring grass regularly is obviously the first step.

Allocating that grass is the next step.

Establishing utilisation and actual intake then allows you to balance the grass accurately.

Turnout to grass should be gradual, starting with grass by day, follow this with a few hours after evening milking for three of four days, before full turnout by night.

At no point should any buffer or complementary feed reduce intakes of grazed grass. It should be designed to improve digestion of grazed grass, and animal performance.

Higher yield potential cows, depending on the level of production, can be offered a fibrous buffer feed via a mixer wagon, or a straight alternative forage (5-7kg of dry matter per cow per day), ideally before or after the morning milking.

Any complementary forage or mix should ideally be fed in the morning so that cows can return to pasture in the evening with a strong appetite to consume the highest dry matter and highest sugar content grass of the day.

Good grassland management and measurement strategies are making intake measurements from grazing much more achievable.

Any sudden drops in dry matter intakes, associated with a change in feed quality, or in the quantity offered, along with weather conditions, must be acted upon immediately.

Introduce diet changes slowly

This is particularly important when cows are turned out to grass, as the sudden change in diet can potentially cause digestive upsets that lead to reduced overall intakes.

Introduce a good quality buffer feeding strategy with sufficient fibre, to help reduce any potential digestive upsets. High dry matter intakes not only drive milk production, but also reproduction, by stimulating ovarian function and reducing days to first ovulation.