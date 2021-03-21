If you find a good source of calves, you have it made...

St Patrick’s Day was the big event of this week, or at least it should have been.

We think back to the not too distant past, when we went to town to see the parade, and to meet friends that we had not met in a while.

Spirits were high, as some headed indoors to indulge in a pint of the “green” stuff, specially coloured for the day that was in it.

More often than not, I was on call for this festive day, and unable to join my family and friends for the festivities.

Instead, I would have to pick my route around the town so that I would not be held up by the crowd.

Such were the joys of the country vet.

As time progressed, at least my wife and children were able to attend the parade rather than staying at home to mind the phone.

Thank God for mobile phones!

Recently, I received the spring edition of the Beef Healthcheck newsletter from Animal Health Ireland, and was really taken by an article on calf rearing.

This particular farmer has a calf to factory enterprise.

He was lucky to be able to source all his calves from his brothers, who were dairy farming nearby.

The reason I say lucky is that he was able to buy from one particular source and not from a number of different sources, thereby running an increased risk of bringing in infection.

In our practice we have a number of clients who have a similar enterprise, and I try to stress the importance to them of identifying a single source for their calves.

It is important to find a source that you can trust, and if you can get one that vaccinates their cows for Rotavirus, and you can trust that they will feed whole milk for the first couple of weeks, then hang on to them, because this is a big bonus.

In the calf rearing enterprise, the one thing that you do not want to see is scouring calves and, most of all, you do not want to hear that it is caused by Rotavirus.

If you can also get your supplier to give them an intra-nasal respiratory vaccine at one week old, then you have it made.

This can benefit the buyer and the supplier, as the farmer selling his calves can build a relationship with his buyer, knowing that he will get a fair price, and the buyer will know in return that he is getting decent calves.

In the Beef Healthcheck newsletter article, the farmer, called Richard, stressed the importance of buying a quality milk replacer.

Price was not the defining factor, rather having the right level of ingredients for a daily weight gain of 0.7Kg/day.

He found that keeping his calves on 1kg of concentrate feed per day, even when they went out to grass, helped very much with the transition from hay/straw and concentrates to the grazing diet.

It also helped his young stock grow better, so that this year, he was in a position to finish his yearlings off grass, rather than having to winter them in the same airspace as his weanlings.

In the past, he had found a lot of coughing in the weanlings when they came in for the winter.

He had his stock on a vaccination programme for respiratory disease, but having young and older stock in the same house caused a major problem.

Because of the damage that had been done to their lungs as weanlings, the older stock were taking longer to finish and required housing for the second winter, in order to make the weight, and the cycle just continued into the next generation.

If you would like to read the full article, it is available in the newsroom section of the animalhealthireland.ie website.

Paul Redmond, MVB, MRCVS, Cert DHH, works at Duntahane Veterinary Clinic, Fermoy.