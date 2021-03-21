What does milk protein percentage tell farmers? 

A milk protein test measures the energy status of the herd and the effectiveness of the diet offered. Picture: Andy Gibson. 

How many herds see a drop in milk solids each spring? Where do they go looking for the solution to the problem?

It has been shown that the most reliable indicators of energy balance in the herd are overall dry matter intakes, milk protein percentage, and body condition score (BCS).

A steady milk protein of 3.3% or higher in early lactation is an indication that the energy status is pretty good.

If the milk protein percentage is falling, the herd is in a negative energy balance, and the cows will lose weight as they milk of their backs.

If the milk protein percentage is rising, the cows are in a positive energy balance, and gaining weight. 

Any increase in protein indicates a positive energy status 7-10 days previously. A drop indicates cows short on energy 7-10 days ago.

Some mistakenly mix up milk protein and the protein content of the cow’s diet.

As long as a diet is not severely deficient in protein, it will have little influence on the milk protein percentage.

An extreme excess of dietary protein can result in cows using energy to excrete the surplus, which can suppress milk protein, in extreme cases.

Excess dietary protein also increases feed throughput in the digestive system, reducing nutrient absorption. 

Loose dungs show this is an issue (but may also indicate a lack of dietary fibre).

Low butter fat

It is becoming common to see low butterfats once herds get into the second rotation and beyond. That is still a few weeks away, but preparing the cow;s rumen for lower fibre grass will pay huge dividends.

What are the main causes of this low fat issue?

How we manage grass from April on will have a big influence on milk fat percentages. 

If grass is very lush, high in protein, low in dry matter, and low in fibre, it tends to pass through cows fast, and may induce sub-acute ruminal acidosis, resulting in sub-optimal butter fats. 

The inclusion of quality fibre in diets well in advance of feeding this top-quality grass, to prepare the rumen, can be very worthwhile.

It is too late, when butter fats collapse, the damage is already done at that stage.

This quality fibre can be straw, good quality bale silage, maize silage, or whole crop, or hulls and pulp in significant proportions included in any concentrates being fed.

Oily by-products tend to supress fats when cows are on top quality grass, and should be minimised in the diet.

