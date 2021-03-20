Why farmers shouldn’t read the food packaging...

The disconnect between farm gate prices and retail prices can be phenomenal and this thought dawned on me while I munched on my usual breakfast cereal.

On the packaging, the special offer price pre-printed onto the top of the box suggested a recommended retail price (RRP) of €2 for 500g of product.

That’s €4,000 per ton for a product derived from grain which has had relatively little processing.

Assuming a generous dried grain price of €200 per ton, the mark up from raw material to RRP is 2,000%.

Wholesale white sugar prices have been running at less than €400 per ton within the EU for quite some time, or about 40c per kilo, yet buy “branded” sugar at the supermarket shelf, and expect to pay the equivalent of €1,840 per ton, a 450% increase to cover a bit of marketing, packaging and distribution.

A ton of potatoes worth about €400 rockets to the equivalent of €1,400 per ton, when bagged into 5kg bags.

Moving on to more processed foods, the standard loaf of bread contains 500g of flour, and has a retail equivalent price of €2,150 per ton, ten times the price of wheat, without accounting for the added water which dilutes the quantity of flour per loaf.

Even the price of pet food is extraordinary, with one popular branded beef-based cat food selling at a phenomenal €52.40 per kg, more than 12 times the price a farmer gets for prime beef.

These examples show that the general public are quite willing to and do pay decent prices for food.

The issue from the farmer’s perspective is that the percentage of the final retail price that the farmer gets for the principal ingredients in each of the products listed above is paltry.

From a farmer’s perspective, the difference between getting €3.80 per kg for beef animals and €4.50 per kg for beef is the difference between bare survival and having an economically viable beef farm.

The difference between €150 per ton for grain and €200 per ton for grain is the difference between bare survival and having an economically viable tillage farm.

For farmers, the efficiency bar gets higher and higher each year.

The average herd size for Irish dairy farmers in the year 2000 was 37 cows, 20 years on, the average herd size is now close to 85 cows.

The farmer must do more now, with less help, and less family labour than ever before, and with 70% of dairy farms now needing at least one other source of non-farm income, either arising for the farmer or their spouse.

The full time tillage farmer must farm many hundreds of acres to have a chance of securing enough profit from their operation to cover their living costs.

We seem to be chasing our tails, running faster to stand still. Carrying more animals per hectare, and driving the efficiency of owned land by becoming more intensive, has been the chosen route for many of those trying to raise farm profits.

But, in the face of nitrates restrictions, and the potential withdrawal or further tightening of the nitrates derogation regime, an unwinding of that intensification may be on the cards, which will effectively put a ceiling on farm profits.

Looking at the retail prices of some basic food stuffs, it is clear that if only farmers could garner even a fraction more of the final retail price of their product, the need to continually scale up and work harder and harder to stand still would evaporate.

Seen though this prism, the EU’s current Common Agricultural Policy system is failing farmers badly.

The EU move to sustainable farming is predominantly viewed as being about the environment.

The concept of sustainable farming should be reconsidered, to be about having a business environment in which the farmer can sustain themselves, their business, and their standard of living, without the persistent need to chase scale and efficiency at the cost of the environment.

If we can have “fair trade” for coffee, cocoa and bananas, surely we can have fair trade for beef, grain, milk and other farm produce within the EU.

Kieran Coughlan is a Chartered tax adviser in Belgooly, Co Cork.

