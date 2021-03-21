52 acre North Tipperary residentialfarm offers 'best of both worlds' 

A 52-acre residential holding in an attractive rural setting is currently up for sale and new to the market with Thurles-based auctioneers P J Broderick & Co.

The farm is in the townland of Lisgorriff, approximately 4km west of the village of Templederry, County Tipperary.

This is a central enough location, being roughly mid-distance from Nenagh (17km), Templemore (18km) and Thurles (23km).

The M7 motorway is approximately 15km to the north of the farm, giving good access to Limerick (approx. 40 minutes’ drive) and Dublin (under two hours’ drive).

According to selling agent PJ, the response so far has been very good.

“It’s in a very nice location and it’s also not far from Dolla, which is famous for where the Ryanair people have their estate," he added.

The connection with the family of Tony Ryan - founder of Ryanair - also extends to Thurles, where the famous entrepreneur was born.

The farm has strong appeal both to farmers and non-farmers and the fact that it is available in proposed lots will attract punters from both sources.

“It’s early days yet but it’s obvious that there will be strong interest in it,” says PJ.

“We can divide it and sell it in two lots…we can sell the house and sheds and about 28 acres and then sell the remaining 24 acres separately.

"We’d expect a fair bit of local interest in it and even interest from farther afield.”

The house is a traditional two-storey property which is habitable but in need of some modernisation.

“The house mightn’t be up to today’s standards,” says PJ, “but it’s certainly liveable and the 28 acres all around the house is good land.”

The house is accessed by a private lane leading from the public road, adding to its appeal to a hobby farmer or someone looking for a conveniently located rural retreat with some acres for use or to let out.

“It’s a grand private place, very scenic and with a good piece of land.

"There are also cubicle sheds and the usual array of outbuildings.

"It’s old-fashioned but at the same time, for somebody working in a job and wanting to farm on a part-time basis, or work from home – as is now the norm for many people – it would be a perfect arrangement.”

The remaining lands are of lesser quality on higher ground, according to the selling agent.

“The other 24 acres that we can sell on its own is going up the back and that would be of interest to a number of people as well, that are coming at it from a different angle.”

The price expectation is in the region of €7,000 to €8,000 per acre but the agents are confident that this property will match that level - the average for land in this part of the world.

There’s no doubt, however, that this particular package offers something special that should see it achieve €400,000 or possibly above it.