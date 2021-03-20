Residential farm skirting West Cork village already under offer

The 28.5 acre residential holding in Ballymakeera East will be of interest to both the farming community and those looking for a home
The 28.5 acre residential holding is within walking distance of Ballymakeera/Ballyvourney village in the West Cork Gaeltacht and 13km west of Macroom. File Picture. 

Sat, 20 Mar, 2021 - 10:00
Conor Power

A 28.5-acre residential holding in the townland of Ballymakeera East will be of interest to both the farming community and those looking for a good home in a nice rural location within a short distance of basic amenities.

The property is within walking distance (1km) of Ballymakeera/Ballyvourney village in the West Cork Gaeltacht and 13km west of Macroom. 

Killarney lies 25 minutes’ drive away to the northwest via the N22; a road that connects the Kerry town to Cork City. 

When the Macroom bypass is complete in 2023, the nearest junction will be a two-minute drive away.

This holding consists of a house with outbuildings mixed.

And, according to selling agent Killian Lynch of Macroom: “There’s big interest in this property". 

"The asking price - €480,000 - has already been reached, having been on the market only a week," added Killian.  

One of the main attractions of this property is that it is on the outskirts of a lively village, beside a main road and containing a quality home.

“Given the quality of the land that’s with it, it’s not likely to be a commercial farmer that will buy this,” says Killian. 

“It will either be a hobby farmer or perhaps someone from a farming background... It’s really not often that such a nice house comes up on this kind of location with a nice amount of land.”

There isn’t any possibility that the property will be divided into lots. 

The house is a recent build (2013), offering approximately 2,200 ft2 of living space and a top-class finish inside and out featuring solar panels, four bedrooms, marble counter-tops in the kitchen and utility room, a sunroom, garage and stone shed.

“There would be about eight acres in one field that you could cut silage off,” says Killian, “then the rest of it is a mixture of rougher grazing and rocky outcrop.”

Listowel Mart calf fundraiser on March 24 inspired by late John McGrath

