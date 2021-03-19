Removing peat extraction from planning system could be legally challenged

The end of commercial peat extraction (and of its products such as Irish peat moss and briquettes) is unlikely to be postponed, says the legal expert and environmentalist whose court action was successful in ending extraction.

Peat moss companies have said they are pursuing removal of peat from the planning process, and its transfer to control by the Environmental Protection Agency, which would allow the companies to return to harvesting.

But Peter Sweetman, whose successful “substitute consent” case in the Supreme Court further protected peatland from extraction, has pointed out that while it is theoretically possible for peat extraction to be removed from the planning system, “it would be very tricky and very open to legal challenge”.

Meanwhile, a working group established by the Government to examine use of peat moss in the horticultural industry had its first meeting last week, under the chairmanship of Munoo Prasad, an independent consultant and researcher who has worked in the New Zealand Ministry of Agriculture, and in Bord na Móna.

At the meeting, the Departments of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and the Environment, Climate and Communications indicated that they will look at any peat moss proposals put forward by industry.

According to Mr Sweetman, there is no basis for exempting peat extraction from a system of control.

“If the controls aren’t in the planning system, they must be somewhere else.”

“And transferring from one system to another is very tricky when it comes to extraction that is already illegal under the regime being replaced.

"If it is a device to regularise past illegal peat extraction, this would amount to circumvention of Environmental Impact Assessment [EIA] and other rules, which the Court rejected in the first part of the first Derrybrien case [the case on retention permission]”.

Mr Sweetman said the EIA Directive 2011-92-EU includes provision for member states to, in exceptional cases, exempt a specific project in whole or in part from the provisions laid down in this Directive.

But the member states must clear such an exemption with the EU Commission, and must consider whether another form of publicly transparent assessment would be appropriate.

Mr Sweetman said active raised bogs are a priority habitat under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC under article 6.4 which states that the member state shall take all compensatory measures necessary to ensure that the overall coherence of Natura 2000 is protected, and shall inform the Commission of the compensatory measures, in cases where a plan or project must be carried out for imperative reasons of overriding public interest, including those of a social or economic nature, even if there is a negative assessment of the implications for the site.

Where the site concerned hosts a priority natural habitat type and/or a priority species, the only considerations which may be raised are those relating to human health or public safety, to beneficial consequences of primary importance for the environment or, further to an opinion from the commission, to other imperative reasons of overriding public interest, said Mr Sweetman.