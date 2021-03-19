Listowel Mart calf fundraiser on March 24 inspired by late John McGrath

On January 26, Erin Stack lost her fiancée, John McGrath, to cancer.

John availed of the palliative care services at University Hospital Kerry during the last 13 months of his life.

Erin has set up a ‘Donate a Calf’ fundraiser, from which the proceeds will be donated to the palliative care unit at the hospital to thank all the staff there for everything they did for John during his stay there.

The idea is to get as many calves as possible, sell them at Listowel Mart on March 24 next, and hand the proceeds over to the unit.

It’s all going “very well” so far.

Dairy farming alongside his brothers, Michael and Ciaran at Moyvane in North Kerry, was John’s life, as Erin explained to the Irish Examiner this week, .

“He was positive, happy-go-lucky, and outgoing,” she said.

“He died on January 26, and I miss him every day.”

John’s life was cut short after he was diagnosed with oesophagal cancer in January 2020.

Just 12 months later he passed away, surrounded by his family.

Erin says the fundraiser is a way to carry out John’s wish to raise funds for the unit in the Kerry hospital where he and Erin and the McGrath family received support and help during John’s illness.

It was in December 2019 when Erin and John returned from a trip to New York that John realised something was wrong.

He was having difficulty swallowing.

Medical examination revealed a tumour and, a couple of weeks later, in January 2019, the much-loved farmer was informed that his illness was terminal.

“After the first round of chemotherapy, John was very sick, so he received palliative care.

“That is how we got to know about the palliative care services and the support and help that is available there,” said Erin.

“When we heard palliative care, we thought ‘Oh God, this is it’, but that is not the case at all.

“Palliative care is amazing, it’s not just about end of life, it’s about symptom control, support for families, etc.

“And what they did for John during his last 13 months was amazing.”

John availed of palliative care services about six times during his illness, and Erin says that each time he came out, he was a better person for it.

“His symptoms were managed, and he never experienced pain, which was a relief for him and for us.”

Meanwhile, the fundraiser grew, out of an idea that Erin had, to rear 10 calves and raise some money.

John’s brother told her about how they had done something similar for Bóthar, and it was from there that the seeds were sown for ‘Donate a Calf’.

“I wanted to do something to remember John and create some awareness around cancer, because it’s something that has touched a lot of people’s lives,” Erin said.

“We have had an amazing response, we have calves coming from Carlow, Monaghan, Laois and Cork, to mention but a few.

“We have over 100 calves at this stage, the Go Fund Me page is set up so people can donate through that as well.

“Local farmers will collect calves from anywhere in Ireland.

Calves will be sold at the mart on March 24 next, and every penny raised will be donated to palliative care.” For more details email to info@donateacalf.com or call 087 1755324.

Donations can be made at the www.gofundme.com/f/donate-a-calf-fundraiser-for-john-mcgrath web page.