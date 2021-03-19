No direct exchequer support for biogas production

Direct exchequer support for biogas production was ruled out last week by Communications, Climate Action and Environment Minister Eamon Ryan.
He did not “envisage” such support, but noted that the National Energy and Climate Plan sets out the potential for a renewable energy obligation in the heat sector, similar to the obligation in place in the transport sector (over 12% of petrol and diesel must be from renewable sources), and said this could further increase demand for sustainable biogas.
Asked in the Dáil by Dublin Fingal Labour TD Duncan Smith about his plans to encourage farmers to produce biofuels, Mr Ryan said the agriculture sector has potential to supply biomass fuels and feedstock for sustainable production of biofuels and biogas.
He said increased demand will also result from the Support Scheme for Renewable Heat funded by his department.
Mr Ryan said biogas can be produced via anaerobic digestion and injected into the gas grid, and his department is this year considering potential options that could support this activity.
Also in the Dáil last week, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue confirmed that where livestock manure is processed on a farm through an anaerobic digester, credit is given for it if it is recorded for compliance with the limits of the nitrates regulations.
This means it can keep the farm within the nitrate regulation limits of 170kg per hectare from livestock manure per hectare (or 250kg for those who hold a nitrates derogation).
It is one of the ways to comply with nitrate regulations, along with manure export off the farm, additional land rented, or livestock moved), confirmed the Minister in reply to a question from Cork North-Central Fianna Fáil TD Pádraig O’Sullivan.