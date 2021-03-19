No direct exchequer support for biogas production

Direct exchequer support for biogas production was ruled out last week by Communications, Climate Action and Environment Minister Eamon Ryan.

He did not “envisage” such support, but noted that the National Energy and Climate Plan sets out the potential for a renewable energy obligation in the heat sector, similar to the obligation in place in the transport sector (over 12% of petrol and diesel must be from renewable sources), and said this could further increase demand for sustainable biogas.