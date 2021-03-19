Pig price in €1.56-1.58/kg range this week

Demand in China continues to drive the pork market 
Pig farmers have been encouraged by last week’s 4c increase and the rising EU price. File Picture.  

Fri, 19 Mar, 2021 - 09:30
Stephen Cadogan

The pig price remained in the €1.56-1.58/kg range this week. 

IFA says pig farmers are pleased with last week’s 4c increase, and are encouraged by the rising EU price.

The sow price is at €0.87-1/kg this week.

Demand in China continues to drive the pork market, evidenced by a record high Chinese piglet price, possibly linked to continuing African swine fever outbreaks, on top of outbreaks which led to an alleged 10%-30% piglet mortality rates last autumn. 

Industry sources also say 30%-50% of China’s sows are poorly- performing cross-breds originally intended for meat.

With UK pork exports to the EU much reduced, as seen in the £0.7 billion, 63.6%, slump in exports of food and live animals from the UK to the EU recorded in January, there may be better EU export opportunities for Irish pork.

However, the 2021 EU pork market is challenging, says the US Dept of Agriculture, due to the rise of poultry meat, and expected EU record pork production coinciding with exports to China levelling off. 

The EU will have to diversify markets, in the face of increased competition from Brazil and the US.

Prices pick up as the beef supply stays tight and market strengthens

Family Notices