Grazing season springs into action

One year on from the start of the first lockdown, and there’s still only a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel.

For farmers, not a lot has changed over the last year, as interaction with suppliers, contractors, purchasers and advisors continues, albeit more limited.

Ultimately the show must go on, as normal, with plenty always needing to be done around the farm.

Unlike this time last year, thankfully, marts are working really well online, and farmers now comment on how much they enjoy surfing from sales ring to sales ring online.

How marts around the country modified their offering to cater for the pandemic restrictions has been brilliant, and much of it is the established future of livestock sales.

Don’t get me wrong, I cant wait to visit the marts in Thurles and Cahir to sell my stock, and have a chat with others present, when we return to normal. What will that normal be? Oh to be able to chat about a game of hurling we actually got to attend! All in its own good time.

Cows and calves to grass

Spring has arrived very quickly after very wet weeks, and when this occurs, careful management is important for a smooth transition to grazing.

Freshly calved suckler cows will be turned out to grass, and making sure that they can achieve required grass intakes must be a priority. Grass covers are generally very good around the country and, if it warms up a bit, grass will hopefully take off.

Ground is still a little tender, but the next few days should see big improvements underfoot.

Tetany risk after turn out

As is the case every spring, there were reports of suckler cows going down with tetany during the recent cold and wet spell. Grass is naturally deficient in magnesium and cows are generally deficient in magnesium well before they drop with tetany.

There are many ways that farmers try to get sufficient magnesium into their cows, some more effective than others!

n High mag lick buckets.

n Magnesium in water troughs.

n Meal feeding with Cal Mag at the appropriate rate.

n Dusting of paddocks with magnesium.

n Magnesium bolus.

Whatever method you choose, be sure that it delivers sufficient magnesium. The cost of tetany prevention is insignificant compared to losing cows.

Fertility performance

Increasing grass intake quickly for both cow and calf will improve performance and reduce stress. The grass consumed will supply more feed value than the silages fed to cows before turn out.

At turn out, the most important things to monitor are grass intake and rumen fill. Poor intakes of grass should be supplemented with forages or concentrates, where required.

Now that you have calved the cow, your attention must move to getting her back in calf for spring 2022.

Most sucklers cows will lose body condition after calving, this needs to be minimised so that they continue to produce enough quality milk to grow the calf, while helping them to go back in calf.

Grass quality and supply will determine if you need to supplement cows with additional forage or concentrates.

Bull fertility

What is the profile of the bull team you intend to use this spring? Do you have your bulls on the farm yet?

Mature bulls can do more work than young ones.

A young bull will not be able to get as many cows in calf each day. An infertile or sub-fertile bull can wreck your calving pattern, and empty cows are a serious cost to any herd.

If buying a bull for the coming breeding season, you really should get him on the farm well in advance of putting him to work.

Breeding will begin soon, so get your new or old bull ready for action!

Bulls should be in good body condition before the breeding season starts.

Feet and legs must be in good order too, as lameness issues can stop a bull from working.