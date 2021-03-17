​​​​​Could Poitín contain the Covid cure?

What a great week it is to be Irish! We're on top of the world!

Where else, only here, would you find a fellow offering a man a bowl of shamrock, and in return looking for six million doses of the Covid jab.

My God, but Taoiseach Micheál Martin must have the neck of an ostrich.

If he gets away with this stunt, there'll be no stopping him. And better again, we have a man in the White House who I suspect will be only too happy to help Micheál out.

For blow me down, if the man himself, the President of United States isn't cracked about Ireland. President Biden loves the Irish more than we love ourselves.

And as sure as Brendan Behan would never refuse a frothy pint, spare US vaccine will soon be pouring into Ireland faster than you can sing 'Danny Boy.'

Joe Biden has a love for Ireland that knows no boundaries. He is one of our own. He's more Irish than 'The Quiet Man' and Michael Flatley rolled up together.

I'm telling you, Airforce One is probably on the tarmac right now being loaded with all manner of syringes and anti Covid potions. We'll see the bird landing in Shannon before the week is out.

Have no fear, we'll be back in Killorglin at Puck this August supping pints and laughing about the whole sorry mess.

However, if we don't get the Covid doses that we are seeking from the President of America (which could happen too) might NEPHET and Micheál consider a proposition I'm making here today. It's about the medicinal properties I believe exist in Poitín.

All my life, and even before it, I have been a strong believer in the power of Poitín.

Once the glue that held our nation together, in recent years, Poitín has fallen out of favour with the prosecco and cider drinking brigade.

And I wonder could the decline in the use of Poitín have any connection with the rise of Covid. I know it might sound a little crazy, but hear me out.

When I was a young fellow, almost fifty years ago now, there wasn't a home in Ireland that didn't have a bottle of Poitín hidden away for emergencies. And how many cases of Covid were there in Ireland back then? I'll tell you how many. None. We were Covid free for generations.

Now I not saying Poitín holds the cure for Covid, but clearly it didn't encourage it either.

Poitín did a lot of good back then, from keeping a cold man warm, to keeping a greyhound running, to keeping the life in a sickly lamb or calf.

Only three short hours after I was married (about 25 year ago now) I was treated to the finest wedding cake that the country ever produced.

Made by my missus, she doused the cake with more Poitín than your would find in a mountain still. There was so much Poitín in the cake, that I didn't know whether to drink the cake or eat it. That cake put a spring in my step that no other cake has ever done, before or since.

And while I'm not proclaiming that a shot of Poitín down the hatch would be as good as the Pfizer jab, wouldn't it be worth a go until we get our supply?

All I'm saying is that if Joe doesn't deliver, perhaps Micheál should set his sights a little lower.

Perhaps he should set his sights on a brew that at one time could be found buried in between furze bushes, sally trees, rocks and holy wells.

A brew that could not only hold a cure for Covid but for countless other ailments and afflictions too numerous and varied to mention. Wouldn't it be wonderful if Poitín turned out to be the answer to all our Covid prayers?