'Plenty on offer' at 19 acre West Cork tillage farm 

Just midway between Bandon and Enniskeane, a 19-acre non-residential holding has come onto the market with plenty on offer to attract suitors.

And, it's located n a part of Munster that has become a hotspot of agricultural land in the last year or so.

The property in question is on the market through Clonakilty-based Hodnett Forde Property Services and is located in the townland of Kilcoleman.

Bandon is approximately 9km to the east while the village of Ballineen is 8km to the west of the farm.

Cork city is approximately a half hour’s drive from here.

The land is described as “top quality” by the selling agents and is currently in tillage after a harvest of beet and barley.

“This is top quality land,” says Ernest Forde.

“It’s all in one field and has a good roadside setting.

"It’s part of an existing farm where the owners have retired from farming and it has been in tillage for a number of years.”

The fact that the immediate surrounding area is much more dominated by dairying than by tillage farming is not putting off any interest, however - as witnessed by the fact that the farm is already under offer.

“This is a strong farming area,” Ernest underlines, “and nearly all intensive farmers are short a bit of land so we’d be hoping that it will be sold soon.”

The price expectation is in the region of €15,000 per acre – a sum that has become the normal level for good quality tracts in this fertile part of West Cork.