Up to 740c on offer for new-season lamb

Clear blue skies continued to reign over the lamb trade this week, without the trace of a cloud to darken the brightness currently benefiting the sector.

Record prices continue to be the norm for sheep farmers with either hoggets or spring lambs to sell, as strong markets and tight supply keep the trade at a high level rarely ever before experienced.

With new season lamb still very scarce, the bulk of the supply continues to come from hoggets, and the difference in price is currently minimal, which is very unusual, but of enormous benefit to those who have hoggets factory-ready.

New-season lamb is being quoted for at up to 740 cents/kg this week, with the intake low due to the switch away from early lambing by thousands of sheep farmers in recent years. The best of the hoggets are quoted for at 680-720 cents/kg.

The processing throughput was 7% below 2020 levels for the first nine weeks of 2021. The hogget throughput is 5% lower than 12 months ago, with ewe and ram throughput 15% lower. Live imports of lambs for direct slaughter from Northern Ireland reached 48,984 head for the first nine weeks, down more than 16,500 head compared to 12 months ago.

The trade at the marts is similarly strong, with competition for small entries driving prices up to previously unknown levels.

There was a small entry of 278 head at Corrin Mart on Monday, to benefit from a “very strong trade” with butchers’ hoggets making up to €174 (paid for a pen of seven weighing 54 kgs).

Butchers appear to have put a cap of €174/head on their purchases. with a number of lots of up to 58 kgs making the same price. Factory hoggets sold for up to €103 over.