Prices pick up as the beef supply stays tight and market strengthens

There has been a further slight hardening in beef prices at factories this week.

The base price has moved upwards as much as 5 cents/kg for both steers and heifers at a number of plants, as competition for supply puts pressure on individual processors to source sufficient intake.

With markets holding up well in the unusual lockdown circumstances, a retail demand boost likely for Easter (April 4), and the April 1 increase in Brexit administration at Great Britain borders postponed, processors are increasingly interested in increasing their beef cattle supply.

While some processors continue to quote the base for steers at 375 cents/kg, many offer a base at 380 cents/kg, and very few finishers are taking less than that for their stock this week.

The base for heifers is generally at 385 cents/kg. They are being quoted for at 380 cents/kg at some locations, but the percentage of the intake moving at the price is believed to be low. On the other hand, finishers holding out for a base of 385 cents/kg are having only limited success.

Neither processors or finishers are willing to concede ground on price.

It is still early days in the spring trade, and processors want to ensure there isn’t any price overheating this early in the season.

The year to date intake at beef plants is down by more than 4,200 head per week, on average. The heifer throughput has decreased by about 12%, the steer throughput by about 9%.

All indications point to the supply continuing tight over the coming months, with intake for the year expected to be tighter by at least 50,000 head, and the trend so far in 2021 indicating that figure could be on the conservative side for the full year.

The uplift in the trade has also benefited sellers of young bulls, and of cows, both of which have edged upwards by 5-10 cents/kg.

Demand has increased for young bulls, and the prices have caught up with steer prices, at 380 cents/kg for Rs, with some lots reported to be capable of securing a few cents above that.

Sellers of better quality R-grade cows have regained February‘s lost price ground, with Rs now making up to 340 cents/kg at the top of the trade, with the prices ranging from 330 to 340 cents/kg. Up to 325 cents/kg is being paid for O-grade cows, while P-grade cows are making from 315 cents/kg.

There was a further slight increase in the export plant intake last week, which reached 33,987 head. However, all categories remain well behind figures for the corresponding week in 2020.

There were 12,758 steers, 8,863 heifers, 2,629 young bulls, and 6,108 cows in the kill.

For the first nine weeks of 2021, live exports were 18% ahead of 2020, totalling 42,801, head of cattle being exported out of Ireland.

Although one third went to Northern Ireland, the dairy calf trade to the continental EU has reached up to 14,000 per week, despite bad weather for shipping, and calf exports are 27% ahead of 2020.