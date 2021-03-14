Get the best finish and best price

There are plenty of cattle in winter feeding sheds that are close to finish.

Their owners are looking at the price of cattle in the mart and the factories.

The prices being paid for advanced cattle in the marts are very attractive at present, and have given beef farmers a lift, after such a poor 2020.

At the same time, factory prices continue to creep up slowly.

Cattle supplies seem to be tight for factory buyers at the moment.

What is the best thing to do?

If cattle are to realise optimum profits, they must now be finished properly or moved on to specialised finishing units.

Which way you go must be weighed up carefully from an economic point of view, based on additional costs to get cattle finished, the price at slaughter, and what they would make in the mart right now.

How close to finish are your cattle?

Many cattle intended for finishing this winter are now entering the final stages of finishing, where the profit margins are determined.

Getting a good final finish on your cattle will decide your grade and pricing.

This will depend on when they were housed last autumn, what weight they were then, and the feeding programme they have been on since.

Influencing carcase quality with feeding

It has consistently been seen that increasing the daily weight gain in the final weeks and months of finish will improve the conformation of the animal and the lean meat yield of the carcase.

Sufficient fat cover also has a significant influence on the final conformation score, particularly so since the introduction of mechanical grading.

It is crucial that the final finishing of an animal does not commence until the animal has been grown properly.

It is very costly to start finishing cattle that are not ready to be pushed and are likely to have a growth spurt during this feeding, resulting in a delayed slaughter, or a poor payment for an out-of-spec carcass.

The natural growth cycle of any animal is to develop the skeletal system first, then increase muscle content and then finally lay down fat cover.

Once the frame is developed, the amount of weight gain the animal achieves is determined by their sex, breed and genetic potential.

Other key factors which obviously influence animal performance are health, environment, feed quality and feed availability.

What is the right diet for the final push?

When setting up a diet to achieve target weights, ensure the total diet has a high energy density and appropriate protein for the genetics being fed.

These specifications are both breed and sex dependent.

Ensure that the ration contains sufficient fibre to maintain rumen function, and that there is clean fresh feed in front of the animals for 22 to 23 hours per day.

Ideally, fresh feed should be provided every day, to encourage intakes.

Forage quality really matters

The silages used to finish cattle need to be of a good quality standard.

Low quality forages have very little role in getting the final cover on cattle, other than providing an essential source of fibre.

But a good quality forage can play a major role in reducing overall finishing costs.

Ad-lib feeding of concentrates may be a more economical option for finishers, if only poor silages are available.

Poor silages slow down thrive and result in cattle finishing slower, and very inefficiently.

Good quality maize silage, wholecrop cereals and beet are excellent forage energy sources for finishers, in conjunction with a balanced concentrate.

Ration quality for the finishing diet

Why are rations bought based solely on their protein percentage?

This strategy needs to change, as you should really judge the quality of concentrates by energy content.

Many finishers may introduce straight maize meal to their current concentrate as a means of achieving the final cover on cattle.

Maize is increasing in price at the moment, so don’t delay purchasing it.

Water quality and access

Water is such an important element to get right when you push up feeding for finishers.

It should be clean and in plentiful supply.

Finishing shed environment

It may be stating the obvious.

But do your cattle have enough space in the shed to achieve optimum performance, when higher feed levels are supplied.

They may have fitted fine on the day they were put in, but they have grown a lot since then.

Can they all lie down and can they get to their feed without having to walk all over their pen mates?

Make sure ventilation is adequate.