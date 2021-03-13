My teaser bull, a big hit in Lancashire cattle circles

​​​​​People often ask me whatever happened of the bullock with the one testicle?

"Did he die? And did you hop on his back?" A cheery old fellow asked me only the other day.

"I did not!" I responded. "I leave that class of thing to the horsey set."

They're the ones who ride the winners, the losers and by the looks of things anything at all.

With regards to the famous bullock, the news is all good.

He's still around and, better again, in constant demand.

I should have told you sooner, only I forgot what with Covid and the Bonnie Prince Harry interview.

Anyhow, I sold him some time back to an English gentleman, a retired army officer, who, with Brexit looming, feared it would be difficult to purchase his kind down the line.

I told him that the bullock had only one testicle and that he should know this from the start.

He responded that this fact alone made him ideal for his award winning suckler herd.

"But breeding might be difficult." I stressed.

"Breeding!" He laughed haughtily, "Difficult for whom?"

He told me that he managed one of the finest suckler herds in all of Britain and that he only required my bullock to highlight the cows and heifers in need of the AI man.

My bullock would be used as a teaser bull, something to guide the AI man in the right direction.

Needless to say, having a top class herd he demanded only the best AI straws in the Western Hemisphere.

The ex-army officer was a clever fellow.

He had received a bullet in the leg in Korea or someplace but that didn't stop him or his wooden leg from striding about the field where the bullock was stationed.

"He has a great zest for life," says he, as the bullock mounted a gate. And I agreed with him, for I'd be a fool not to.

Soon a deal was struck. He paid cash. And a fine lump of money it was too.

"My herd will be delighted with this ragamuffin," says he, as the beast with the one ball was loaded into a horse box of all things.

"Very good," says I, and with that I waved goodbye to my bullock and the Colonel.

And there my tale ends, you might presume. Well presume again, for t'is only the beginning.

The bullock went on to cover the cows of Lancashire in style, not only highlighting the ones needing to be inseminated but doing that job as well.

Without wanting to be crude, for it's not in my nature, the old half squeezed yoke had his cake and ate it too.

Before long the retired Major General was on the blower fulminating over the actions of my bullock.

"My herd of exquisite cattle are ruined," he boomed, "because of your animal."

But I was having none of it. "How do you mean ruined?" I asked.

And he went on the explain that despite having only one ball, the bullock had put the whole herd in calf in double quick time, before his top class AI man could get a hand on them.

"Sure that's not ruination at all," says I "only production at the highest level."

Anyhow, all sorrow was soon forgotten when the calves started to arrive, for they turned out to be the finest looking creatures that ever landed on English soil.

He rang me again the other day to say his cattle were now the talk of the place for whatever was in my half bred Friesian he produced the finest calves Lancashire had ever seen.

Photographs had been taken of them by a local newspaper such was the interest people had with the calves.

And now the half squeezed bullock is in such demand that fellow breeders are looking for his services.

But my English pal is holding tough for he knows what he has and, just like Boris Johnson himself, he'll only make a deal when he's good and ready.