Residential holding for sale in Co Kerry heading ‘north of €400k’

Whenever substantial blocks of good quality land come up in Kerry, there is immediately some talk of what effect the Kerry Co-op shares will have on its price.

Generally speaking, good quality pasture land is the preferred target of all this latent economic energy in the county, with a premium being placed on the top levels of grassland.

A 32.5-acre residential holding located just 15km north of Killarney and close to Kerry Airport has just come on the market with Killarney-based auctioneer Tom Spillane.

“Normally, we’d be putting this kind of property up for public auction but we’re going down the road of private treaty this time,” says Tom.

“It’s good. We’ve had very good interest so far – good local interest and it’s currently under offer even though it’s only on the market just over a week and we’re currently entertaining further interest.”

The property is in the townland of Ranaleen, close to the small settlement of Currow and just 8km east of Farranfore village and Kerry Airport. The county town of Tralee is 26km away.

All in all, it’s a very accessible piece of land and one that will surely pique the interest of a number of potential clients, particularly given the high level of progressive farming in the area.

“There are a lot of good farms in the locality,” says Tom, “and so far the interest has been confined to local interest… This is a farm that won’t attract hobby farmers – just farmers.”

The land on the holding is described by the selling agents as “excellent free-draining land” being sold in good hearth.

The farm comes in two separate parts with the bulk of the land in one block and a further 4 acres of land located just nearby, less than half a kilometre away.

“Whenever any farm land comes on the market in Kerry, it’s safe to assume that Kerry Co-op shares are playing a role,” says Tom in answer to the obvious question that arises in all Kerry land sales.

The holding is set out in nine easily managed divisions, which are all fenced. There is electricity and a Kerry County Council mains water connection.

“It’s good land,” says Tom. “It’s really free-draining. It’s been well presented, it’s been well cared for and maintained down through the years and there’s a good road going into it.”

The house consists of a single-storey dwelling set in a very pleasant roadside location. Accommodation includes three bedrooms and the house in good condition throughout.

There are some outbuildings but they are in need of replacement and upgrading.

“There are no slatted units or anything like that,” Tom clarifies.

The price guide is “north of €400,000” – a figure that Tom is very confident will be achieved.