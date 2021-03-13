Farm in 'spectacular setting'  could exceed its €15k per acre guide

Located in a spectacular setting overlooking the Bandon River Estuary as it broadens into Kinsale Harbour, a 27-acre non-residential farm for sale with Clonakilty-based Hodnett-Forde Property Services is every bit as good a piece of land as it looks.

The property is in the townland of Ringfinnan, just 4km from Kinsale. Its proximity to the chic gourmet capital of the South will surely make it one to watch. The land quality will certainly attract the many active farmers in the area.