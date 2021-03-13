Farm in 'spectacular setting'  could exceed its €15k per acre guide

The property overlooks the Bandon River Estuary as it broadens into the harbour
The property is in the townland of Ringfinnan, just 4km from Kinsale. File Picture. 

Sat, 13 Mar, 2021 - 09:30
Conor Power

Located in a spectacular setting overlooking the Bandon River Estuary as it broadens into Kinsale Harbour, a 27-acre non-residential farm for sale with Clonakilty-based Hodnett-Forde Property Services is every bit as good a piece of land as it looks.

The property is in the townland of Ringfinnan, just 4km from Kinsale. Its proximity to the chic gourmet capital of the South will surely make it one to watch. The land quality will certainly attract the many active farmers in the area. 

The property is suitable for any farming discipline and is all in grass with good road frontage. Such a piece of agricultural land so close to Kinsale will make it a property of wide appeal:

“Its proximity to Kinsale will make it attractive for non-farmers too,” says Ernest. “A lot of people might want it as no more than a hobby farm and regard it as a good investment.”

Right beside the holding is the Ringfinnan Garden of Remembrance.

This memorial to the 343 New York firemen who died in the 911 terrorist attack was established by local woman, the late Kathleen Cáit Murphy. She worked as a nurse in New York for over 30 years. 

The garden contains one tree for each of the firemen who lost their lives in the attack.

All of which ensures that many eyes will be watching what becomes of this superb piece of land in a beautiful corner of Munster. 

The price guide is €15,000/acre and it may exceed that figure.

