Michael Gove's border red tape postponement helps Irish agri-food sector

Brexit Round 2 on April 1, bringing new UK requirements for Irish exporters to or through Great Britain, has been postponed by the British government.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue welcomed today’s UK Government announcement that it will delay the phased introduction of additional UK import controls scheduled for April and July 1.

Minister McConalogue said, “The announcement by the UK Government means that UK import requirements planned for April 1 and July 1 are merely postponed, and not cancelled. Irish exporters should maximise their use of the additional time to prepare in a comprehensive manner for the next phase of Brexit changes that will now come into force on October 1 this year.”

There will be further new UK import requirements on March 1, 2022.

The April 1 scheduled requirements had posed a particular challenge to the agri-food industry, with new UK controls to impact on exporters of all products of animal origin, including all meat, dairy, fish and composite products incorporating products of animal origin, as well as regulated plants and plant products.

Documentary controls on the import into the UK of a much wider range of products, including food and agricultural produce, were to begin from April 1, along with pre-notification to the UK authorities, and obtaining appropriate health certificate(s) from the Irish authorities.

But the UK’s Minister Michael Gove today announced a revised timetable.

He said pre-notification, and export health certificates, for products of animal origin and certain animal by-products will not be required until October 1, 2021.

Physical sanitary and phytosanitary checks for these products will not be required until January 1, 2022. At that point, they will take place at border control posts.

Customs import declarations will still be required, but the option to use the deferred declaration scheme, including submitting supplementary declarations up to six months after the goods have been imported, has been extended to January 1, 2022.

Safety and security declarations for imports will not be required until January 1, 2022.

Physical sanitary and phytosanitary checks on high-risk plants will take place at border bontrol posts, rather than at the place of destination as now, from January 1, 2022.

Pre-notification requirements and documentary checks, including phytosanitary certificates, will be required for low-risk plants and plant products and will be introduced from January 1, 2022.

From March, 2022, checks at border control posts will take place on live animals and low-risk plants and plant products.

Minister Michael Gove said the Government recognises the scale and significance of the challenges businesses faced, while dealing with Covid also, and therefore reviewed Brexit timeframes.

He said, “We have listened to businesses who have made a strong case that they need more time to prepare. In reviewing the timeframes, we have given strong weight to the disruption which has been caused, and is still being caused, by Covid, and the need to ensure that the economy can recover fully.

The protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland means that no new checks and controls apply to trade between the EU, including Ireland, and Northern Ireland.