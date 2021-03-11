Herdwatch gearing up for overseas growth

Farm management software company Herdwatch has made two senior appointments as part of its plans to add growth in international markets.

Pat Bolger has joined as CTO, while James Greevy is promoted to head of innovation. Unveiled during it@cork's Agtech event, the new appointees will play key roles as Herdwatch adds to its product offering as it expands beyond Ireland and the UK.

Herdwatch CEO, Fabien Peyaud, said: "I have never been so excited at the prospects for our business, our team and our thousands of farming members. Pat has 'been there, done that' in the software and Agtech sector and I have no doubt he will take Herdwatch to the next level with the support of an already incredible team.

“James has been with us almost since the beginning, and has been instrumental in the growth of Herdwatch so far, and in his new role I am very confident he will continue to shine the light of innovation for farmers by making our Herdwatch platform even better and even more successful internationally.”

Pat Bolger will play a hands-on CTO role. He will lead a team of over 20 product and technology experts building the next-generation farm management software platform. Pat is a Software-as-a-Service expert with Kerry roots and over 20 years’ experience, including head of software development for Origin Enterprises, an international leader in crop technologies.

James Greevy has been with Herdwatch since 2015. As head of innovation, he will oversee the company's multi-year roadmap.

Herdwatch is based in Roscrea, Co Tipperary, where it was co-founded by FRS (Farm Relief Services), a farmer-owned co-operative which celebrated 40 years in business in 2020.

Launched seven years ago, Herdwatch's software-as-a-service platform is now used by 14,500 farmers in Ireland and the UK. The Herdwatch app saves farmers around three hours a week on paperwork, according to a recent survey of over 1,600 members.

With a team of 40 people, the company is now setting its sights on an ambitious international growth strategy.

At the it@cork AgTech event, hosted online on Tuesday, March 9, the panel looked at how tech innovations are boosting the performance of Irish agribusinesses. Fabien Peyaud was joined on the panel by Enda Keane, CEO at Treemetrics; Mike Lynch, IT projects manager at ICBF.

The discussion was chaired by Edmond Harty, Adjunct Full Professor at UCD. Dr Harty is the former CEO and technical director of Dairymaster, and a former EY Entrepreneur of the Year.