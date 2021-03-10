IFA rejects claims that beef farmers receive 80% sales revenue

IFA has rejected claims by Meat Industry Ireland (MII) that beef farmers receive 80% of total sales revenue earned by processors.

The meat industry made the claims based on the findings of a comprehensive evaluation of the sector in an independent report by Grant Thornton which was presented to members of the Beef Task Force earlier this week.

MII also insists that false claims, made during the 2019 beef blockades, have been exposed and highlighted how the need for current procurement specifications is driven by market and customer demand.

The report was commissioned by the Government in the aftermath of the unrest within the sector in 2019, which MII says “crippled the industry for almost eight weeks and seriously undermined the sector’s reputation with international customers".

“During those blockades, false assertions were made and prominently circulated that farmers only get €2 for every €10 spent on beef by a consumer,” said MII Director, Cormac Healy.

“We welcome the Grant Thornton exercise as it provides independent expert confirmation that farmers receive 80% of the sales revenue processors generate from the sale of beef.

“We hope that the sector can now move on and instead work together to address the challenges we face from issues like Brexit, climate change and EU Trade deals.

“MII members also welcome the appointment of a Food Ombudsman to act as an ‘honest broker’ in addressing concerns in future through dialogue rather than factory blockades.”

The Director went on to say that the industry continues to deliver market price returns to producers that are at or above the Export Benchmark price - introduced as part of the Beef Sector Agreement - which reflects the cattle prices paid in Ireland’s key export markets.

“In 2020, despite the major market disruption caused by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Bord Bia reported Irish prime cattle price was 356c/kg (VAT excl.) and the Export Benchmark price was 355c/kg,” he added.

“These prices were paid even though we export 90% of our beef and face the additional costs of getting to market, which have been further inflated since Brexit.”

Meanwhile, IFA President, Tim Cullinan asserted that, despite the claims of MII, “Grant Thornton admitted to the Beef Task Force yesterday that it doesn’t have the authority to access the information needed for a full and independent appraisal of the value of beef at all points in the supply chain”.

He said that at Tuesday night’s IFA beef meeting - which was attended by 250 farmers - it was highlighted how the Irish price is now 13c behind the Bord Bia Prime Export Benchmark price.

“Beef prices must push on and reflect the reality of the marketplace,” added Mr Cullinan.

“Minister McConalogue outlined the importance of greater transparency in the supply chain; he must now come forward with the primary legislation, that allows the Office of the Food Ombudsman or Regulator, to source and provide this information independently.”