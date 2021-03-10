€10,400 an acre sought for residential farm near Limerick-Tipperary border

In a scenic part of County Limerick and right adjacent to the Norman structure of Coolbaun Castle, a 26-acre residential holding will fit the bill of a wide number of potential purchasers, according to selling agent Matt Ryan of Tipperary-town-based auctioneers Matthew Ryan & Son.
The farm in question is located in the townland of Carrigbeg, close to the Limerick-Tipperary border and just 3km south of the village of Doon.
The N24 Tipperary-Limerick road is 5km to the south again, making the property an easily-accessed one with road frontage not only on the R507 but also on a minor road that runs beside the aforementioned castle.
The dwelling was built in the early 1960s and is a block-built two-bedroom house.
“The house is a single-storey building,” says Matt.
“It’s a good structure but it needs major renovation.”
The farm is within easy commuting distance of Limerick City (approximately half an hour away by car), opening up the possibility of the next owners coming from a non-farming background.
The land quality is certainly good enough to attract the attention of serious farmers too and according to the selling agents, "this is a property of good grassland that will benefit greatly from a little work".
“The land is good,” says Matt. “All the ditches have been tidied up and a bit of drainage work has been done on it… it’s good quality land that will respond quickly to any work done on it.”
The price guide in this executor sale is €270,000 (€10,400/acre).