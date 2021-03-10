€10,400 an acre sought for residential farm near Limerick-Tipperary border

In a scenic part of County Limerick and right adjacent to the Norman structure of Coolbaun Castle, a 26-acre residential holding will fit the bill of a wide number of potential purchasers, according to selling agent Matt Ryan of Tipperary-town-based auctioneers Matthew Ryan & Son.

The farm in question is located in the townland of Carrigbeg, close to the Limerick-Tipperary border and just 3km south of the village of Doon.