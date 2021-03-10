Marts Report: ​​​​​Cattle coming out, rain coming down

Isn't it just typical! You keep your stock indoors all winter long and just as the birdies start singing and trees start budding you decide to give the old boys their first taste of freedom, and as soon as you do, what comes down only the rain!

God must have a sense of humour, or else he's just mad at us for not going to mass in almost a year. Either way, as I write on this wet and miserable evening there's little sign of spring. This week, marts are all signalling that grass men are out in force buying cattle. Well the grass men must be wearing oilskins today. And the cattle must be looking at the wet grass with the same distain that I'd look at a flat pint.

Anyway, confusing and all as our climate has become, we will head to the marts where prices remain as firm as our resolve to carry on regardless.

At Macroom Mart last Saturday, this Charolais weanling bull of 340kg sold for €790.

Macroom mart on Saturday had an impressive display of cattle on offer. The mart looked full to me as I stared across the pens from a nice vantage point I found.

It looked like something from a John Wayne movie with heads of cattle peering up from all corners. There is nothing like seeing a mart going at full throttle to brighten a man's day. The sooner we get back to the good old days of open doors for all the better. It's good for the soul.

In Macroom on Saturday dry cows sold from €40 to €570 with the kilo.

Friesian bullocks made from €1.60/kg to €1.90/kg. Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks in Macroom sold from between €2.10/kg to €2.75/kg. Continental bullocks sold from €2.20/kg €2.45/kg.

Macroom Saturday No Breed Sex Weight € 7 Fr steers 580kg 1050 2 AA steers 535kg 1130 1 Hr steer 520kg 1090 6 AA steers 270kg 740 1 Fr cow 835kg 1200 1 Ch cow 730kg 1280 1 Lm cow 705kg 1200

After the sale of cattle at Kanturk mart on Tuesday, mart manager Seamus O'Keeffe gave us this report.

"Kanturk mart was extremely busy today with 1370 animals entered, including 590 calves. Sellers were very happy with prices which were very good except for poor Friesian bull calves which varied in price from €5 to €35. A lot of uncertainty surrounding shipping at the moment with bad weather imminent."

Kanturk Tuesday No Breed Sex Weight € 4 AA steers 603kg 1180 8 Hr steers 300kg 700 10 Fr steers 370kg 760 1 Lm heifer 480kg 1150 6 Hr heifers 520kg 1160 1 Fr cow 760kg 1150 1 AA cow 565kg 990

Bandon mart on Monday had over 1400 calves on offer. Mart manager Tom McCarthy told us that the trade for calves remains strong.

Friesian bulls on Monday made up to €175 a head.

Bandon mart had over 100 dry cows on offer with over €500 with the kilo being paid for quality lots. Friesian bullocks made from €170 to €410 with the kilo. Hereford and Angus sold from €240 to €680 with the kilo. Continental bullocks sold up to €705 with the kilo. Heifers made from €355 to €440 with the weight on Monday.

Bandon Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 3 Fr steers 701kg 1170 6 Fr steers 400kg 650 5 AA steers 360kg 800 6 AA steers 270kg 610 3 AA steers 513kg 1180 1 AA cow 690kg 1190 1 Fr cow 825kg 1250

Kilmallock mart had 1200 cattle and calves on offer on Monday, 50 dairy stock on Tuesday and 360 calves on Wednesday.

The mart reported "Plenty of grass buyers are now in the market for stock."

Bullocks sold for up to €1410 each or €2.37 per kg. Weanlings hit €1360 each or €2.85 per kg. Dry cows hit €1300 each or €1.95 per kg.

Heifers sold for up to €1210 a head or €2.92 per kg. Up to €530 was paid in the calf ring. Sucklers hit €1440 (paid for an 11-year-old Charolais and her Limousin bull calf).

Dairy stock made up to €1780 (paid for a 2-year-old calved heifer).

Kilmallock mart asks, now that sales are getting bigger, vendors should try and bring stock as early as possible. Also next Wednesday evening's calf sale (17th March, St Paddy's day) will take place as normal.

Kilmallock Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 2 AA steers 393kg 890 6 Hr steers 392kg 780 3 BB steers 530kg 1190 1 Lim steer 515kg 1160 1 Hr heifer 325kg 820 1 Fr cow 490kg 740 1 AA cow 695kg 1100

Next we look at Monday's sale of cattle at Dungarvan mart. And, as always, mart manager Ger Flynn was on hand to give us the latest mart news.

"There was an excellent trade for all forward store bullocks and heifers here on Monday. We certainly had more grass customers bidding online.

"We saw a strong demand from up-country clients, hopefully the beef price will lift accordingly.

And looking back to last Thursday's calf sale, Ger added.

"There was an excellent calf trade here on Thursday with a strong demand for quality calves. A stronger shipping demand for heavier Friesian bull calves destined for Spain.

"We saw an excellent domestic demand for beef cross Angus/Hereford calves.

And the sale of calves in Dungarvan continues Thursday 11th March starting at 12.00 noon on www.livestock-live.com. Viewing by appointment from 11am to 12am.

Dungarvan Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 5 Hr steers 579kg 1220 5 AA steers 653kg 1300 6 Ch steers 448kg 1170 1 Hr heifer 515kg 1060 3 BB heifers 280kg 650 1 Fr cow 710kg 940 1 Lim cow 645kg 970

Bandon calf sale 8th March

Fr bulls €25 to €175

Fr heifers €300 to €460

Hr/AA bulls €210 to €400

Hr/AA heifers €180 to €320

Cont bulls to €460

Cont heifers to €410