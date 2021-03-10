Marts Report: ​​​​​Cattle coming out, rain coming down

Latest prices from Macroom, Kanturk, Bandon, Kilmallock and Dungarvan.
At Macroom Mart last Saturday, this Limousin bull sold for €1,560

Wed, 10 Mar, 2021 - 09:53
Denis Lehane

Isn't it just typical! You keep your stock indoors all winter long and just as the birdies start singing and trees start budding you decide to give the old boys their first taste of freedom, and as soon as you do, what comes down only the rain!

God must have a sense of humour, or else he's just mad at us for not going to mass in almost a year. Either way, as I write on this wet and miserable evening there's little sign of spring. This week, marts are all signalling that grass men are out in force buying cattle. Well the grass men must be wearing oilskins today. And the cattle must be looking at the wet grass with the same distain that I'd look at a flat pint.

Anyway, confusing and all as our climate has become, we will head to the marts where prices remain as firm as our resolve to carry on regardless.

At Macroom Mart last Saturday, this Charolais weanling bull of 340kg sold for €790.

Macroom mart on Saturday had an impressive display of cattle on offer. The mart looked full to me as I stared across the pens from a nice vantage point I found.

It looked like something from a John Wayne movie with heads of cattle peering up from all corners. There is nothing like seeing a mart going at full throttle to brighten a man's day. The sooner we get back to the good old days of open doors for all the better. It's good for the soul.

In Macroom on Saturday dry cows sold from €40 to €570 with the kilo.

Friesian bullocks made from €1.60/kg to €1.90/kg. Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks in Macroom sold from between €2.10/kg to €2.75/kg. Continental bullocks sold from €2.20/kg €2.45/kg.

Macroom

Saturday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

7

Fr

steers

580kg

1050

2

AA

steers

535kg

1130

1

Hr

steer

520kg

1090

6

AA

steers

270kg

740

1

Fr

cow

835kg

1200

1

Ch

cow

730kg

1280

1

Lm

cow

705kg

1200

After the sale of cattle at Kanturk mart on Tuesday, mart manager Seamus O'Keeffe gave us this report.

"Kanturk mart was extremely busy today with 1370 animals entered, including 590 calves. Sellers were very happy with prices which were very good except for poor Friesian bull calves which varied in price from €5 to €35. A lot of uncertainty surrounding shipping at the moment with bad weather imminent."

Kanturk

Tuesday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

4

AA

steers

603kg

1180

8

Hr

steers

300kg

700

10

Fr

steers

370kg

760

1

Lm

heifer

480kg

1150

6

Hr

heifers

520kg

1160

1

Fr

cow

760kg

1150

1

AA

cow

565kg

990

Bandon mart on Monday had over 1400 calves on offer. Mart manager Tom McCarthy told us that the trade for calves remains strong.

Friesian bulls on Monday made up to €175 a head.

Bandon mart had over 100 dry cows on offer with over €500 with the kilo being paid for quality lots. Friesian bullocks made from €170 to €410 with the kilo. Hereford and Angus sold from €240 to €680 with the kilo. Continental bullocks sold up to €705 with the kilo. Heifers made from €355 to €440 with the weight on Monday.

Bandon

Monday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

3

Fr

steers

701kg

1170

6

Fr

steers

400kg

650

5

AA

steers

360kg

800

6

AA

steers

270kg

610

3

AA

steers

513kg

1180

1

AA

cow

690kg

1190

1

Fr

cow

825kg

1250

Kilmallock mart had 1200 cattle and calves on offer on Monday, 50 dairy stock on Tuesday and 360 calves on Wednesday.

The mart reported "Plenty of grass buyers are now in the market for stock."

Bullocks sold for up to €1410 each or €2.37 per kg. Weanlings hit €1360 each or €2.85 per kg. Dry cows hit €1300 each or €1.95 per kg.

Heifers sold for up to €1210 a head or €2.92 per kg. Up to €530 was paid in the calf ring. Sucklers hit €1440 (paid for an 11-year-old Charolais and her Limousin bull calf).

Dairy stock made up to €1780 (paid for a 2-year-old calved heifer).

Kilmallock mart asks, now that sales are getting bigger, vendors should try and bring stock as early as possible. Also next Wednesday evening's calf sale (17th March, St Paddy's day) will take place as normal.

Kilmallock

Monday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

2

AA

steers

393kg

890

6

Hr

steers

392kg

780

3

BB

steers

530kg

1190

1

Lim

steer

515kg

1160

1

Hr

heifer

325kg

820

1

Fr

cow

490kg

740

1

AA

cow

695kg

1100

Next we look at Monday's sale of cattle at Dungarvan mart. And, as always, mart manager Ger Flynn was on hand to give us the latest mart news.

"There was an excellent trade for all forward store bullocks and heifers here on Monday. We certainly had more grass customers bidding online.

"We saw a strong demand from up-country clients, hopefully the beef price will lift accordingly.

And looking back to last Thursday's calf sale, Ger added.

"There was an excellent calf trade here on Thursday with a strong demand for quality calves. A stronger shipping demand for heavier Friesian bull calves destined for Spain.

"We saw an excellent domestic demand for beef cross Angus/Hereford calves.

And the sale of calves in Dungarvan continues Thursday 11th March starting at 12.00 noon on www.livestock-live.com. Viewing by appointment from 11am to 12am.

Dungarvan

Monday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

5

Hr

steers

579kg

1220

5

AA

steers

653kg

1300

6

Ch

steers

448kg

1170

1

Hr

heifer

515kg

1060

3

BB

heifers

280kg

650

1

Fr

cow

710kg

940

1

Lim

cow

645kg

970

Bandon calf sale 8th March

Fr bulls €25 to €175

Fr heifers €300 to €460

Hr/AA bulls €210 to €400

Hr/AA heifers €180 to €320

Cont bulls to €460

Cont heifers to €410

Up to €170 for butchers' lambs and first of spring lambs sell for 710-720 cents/kg
Euro falls to 86p but beef finishers still wait for price improvements
It will soon be too late to vasectomise a bull for the breeding season
