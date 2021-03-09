Euro falls to 86p but beef finishers still wait for price improvements

Beef processors seem anxious to take in cattle this week, but continue to resist finishers’ demands for a lift in prices.

Anger is increasing among finishers, because rising cattle prices in the export markets for Irish beef are not being reflected in the local beef trade. Cattle prices in Britain (€4.42) and Northern Ireland (€4.38/kg) advanced in recent weeks, widening the gap with the Irish prices.

At the same time, farmers are not benefiting from the sterling-euro exchange rate trend which has benefited processors over the past two weeks. The euro was equivalent to only about 86p (sterling) this week, compared to about 92p in mid-December.

The only consolation for beef finishers is that processors did not succeed in bedding in their price cuts over the past month; instead, most of the lost ground was recovered over the past forthnight for finishers with cattle to sell.

Finishers will keep the pressure on processors to continue that recovery, ahead of export plants looking to source extra finished cattle to satisfy higher retail demand at Easter (April 4).

The intake of cattle at export plants showed a slight increase last week, while remaining more than 5,000 head per week behind the level of 12 months ago (down about 10% this year).

The base price for steers is steady at 375 cents/kg.

Finishers are refusing to part with their livestock for less, but processors are resisting pressure for higher returns, with any reports of up to 380 cents/kg being secured few and far between, and even rarer in the southern counties.

Prices for heifers generally trade at 5 cents/kg above steer prices, with a general base of 380 cents/kg, and occasional lots making up to 385 cents/kg.

For the most part, prices for young bulls are set at 5 cents/kg less than steer prices, on a base of 370 cents/kg for R-grade. However, prices for younger bulls match prices for steer prices, with 375 cents/kg on offer for under-16 months R- grade bulls.

In general, the intake of young bulls continues at relatively low levels.

The cow trade remains strong, and the prices are stable. Better quality R-grade cows continue to trade at up to 330 cents/kg in general, and there are some reports of up to 340 cents/kg being paid to regular suppliers.

Up to 320 cents/kg is being paid for O-grade cows, and the better P-grade cows are making up to 300 cents/kg.

Intake at factories for last week reached 34,932 head, which included 11,667 steers, 9,532 heifers, 2,654 young bulls, and 6,070 cows.

Each of the categories is down compared to the same week last year, and the year-to-date total intake is now running at 35,400 less than for 2020.

In live exports, the intra-EU trade of Irish dairy calves picked up in the first week of March, with nearly 6,000 calves exported to continental Europe, but that left 2021 calf exports still 27% behind the 2020 level, mainly because live exports in February were hampered by rough seas.