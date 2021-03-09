Up to €170 for butchers’ lambs and first of spring lambs sell for 710-720 cents/kg

Buoyant sheepmeat market continues
The sheep sale at Kenmare Mart. Sheep farmers hope than Easter and Ramadan demand boosts will keep the market buoyant into April and May.

Tue, 09 Mar, 2021 - 15:39
Martin Ryan

There is a sense of optimism among sheep farmers, the likes of which the sector has never before witnessed, as prices at the factories continue at levels far beyond their wildest expectations, driven primarily by extremely tight supply levels compared to 12 months ago (hogget throughput 6% lower, ewes and ram throughput 16% lower).

For some, who have experienced difficult times in sheep farming, it is hard to believe that prices have hit record-high levels.

Many sources in the trade believe that a continuation of the buoyant market is possible for some time to come, because demand continues to exceed supply, a situation unlikely to end in the short term, with live imports from Northern Ireland also running behind 2020 levels.

The Easter Easter (April 4) demand boost is approaching on the home and export markets, and then the demand boost around Ramadam (April 13 to May 12) should continue positivity in the market.

There are a few spring lambs beginning to filter into the supply, with processors quoting up to 700 cents/kg for then, but having to pay 710-720 cents/kg to secure supplies.

But it is the hoggets that continue to dominate the supply, with 680-690 cents/kg the going rate, a spring price level which no sheep farmers can remember achieving previously.

There has been some increase in the throughput at marts, as farmers move to benefit from the record prices.

There were 450 head on offer Monday at Corrin Mart, where prices remained very strong. There was a top price of €170 paid by butchers for a pen of four at 53 kgs, with a pen of six also at 53 kgs which sold for €170, and a pen of 13 weighing 51 kgs selling for €168.

Factory lots sold for up to €99 over.

It will soon be too late to vasectomise a bull for the breeding season

