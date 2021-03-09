Food exporters advised to get ready for Brexit Round 2

New controls from April 1 will impact on exporters of all meat, dairy, and fish products and of regulated plants
From April 1, mincemeat and sausages must be frozen, for export from the EU to the UK. But the biggest change is documentary controls on import into the UK of a much wider range of products, including food and agricultural goods

Tue, 09 Mar, 2021 - 11:00
Stephen Cadogan

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said last week it is crucial that exporters fully understand the new checks and controls on trade with the EU, which the UK will introduce on April 1.

Documentary controls on the import into the UK of a much wider range of products, including food and agricultural produce, will begin.

The new controls will impact on exporters of all products of animal origin, including all meat, dairy, fish and composite products incorporating products of animal origin, as well as regulated plants and plant products.

These changes will also apply to goods moving via the UK landbridge.

In addition, the UK will no longer provide for import from the EU of fresh meat preparations such as mincemeat and sausages, unless frozen.

The new UK requirements which Irish exporters exporting to or through Great Britain will need to comply with from April 1 include pre-notification to the UK authorities, and obtaining appropriate health certificate(s) from the Irish authorities.

The Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland means that no new checks and controls apply to trade between the EU, including Ireland, and Northern Ireland.

In response to a Dail question, Minister Coveney said government departments and agencies have been in ongoing engagement with their UK counterparts to understand the new requirement.

He acknowledged that Irish exporters are still working through challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and earlier Brexit changes, but said they must ensure all in the supply chain, including importers and logistics providers, are clear on their roles and responsibilities, and can meet them.

He urged all exporters to avail of available Government supports, including training and grants (set out at Gov.ie/Brexit).

Information webinars for exporters will continue throughout March. Sector-specific information and training are also provided by Enterprise Ireland, Local Enterprise Offices, Bord Bia, and Bord Iascaigh Mhara.

