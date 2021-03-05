Four-month suspension of €105m per year tariff on Irish foods exported to USA

A €105 million per year tariff on Irish agri-food exports to the US has been lifted for a four-month period.
Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said on Friday evening it is "a great opportunity, for both the EU and United States, to engage in a constructive dialogue to find a permanent resolution to these long-running disputes.”
Introduced on selected EU exports to the US in October, 2019, as part of the long-running Boeing-Airbus trade dispute, the 25% import tariffs were levied on approximately €422 million of Irish agri-food exports per year, including butter (€190.2m), cheese, (€43.7m), and Irish Cream drinks (€184m).