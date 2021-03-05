The new Macra president will be from Tipperary

The Macra na Feirme 38th Presidential and Vice-Presidential nomination process is complete, resulting in two candidates from the same county contesting the 2021/22 national presidency.

They are John Keane, from Macra’s North Tipperary region, and Daniel Long, South Tipperary.

Bi-annually, the 160 plus Macra clubs nationwide select a new national president and three new vice presidents to represent the young farmers/rural youth organisation.

The Munster vice-presidency election will be contested by two candidates, Áine McCarthy, Imokilly region (Co Cork), and Elaine Houlihan, Limerick.

With only single nominations in Leinster and the North West, those positions are on course to be taken up by Claire Gough, Meath, and Luna Orofiamma, Cavan.

The elections will take place in the Irish Farm Centre in Dublin on Wednesday, April 7, and the elected candidates will take up office when the Macra AGM is held later in the year.

Ballot papers will be issued on Wednesday, March 17.

The deadline for ballots is 1pm on Wednesday, April 7.

Members can hear candidates make their cases in a series of regional Zoom meetings.

They continue tomorrow, Friday, March 12 (Northwest); Monday, March 15 (Munster); Friday, March 19 (Leinster); Monday, March 22 (Northwest); and Wednesday, March 24 (Munster).

“Election season is always an exciting time of year, even if this year will be different from others,” said National President and Returning Officer Thomas Duffy.

“Every effort will be made to ensure, despite restrictions, all members have the ability to exercise their democratic right,” said Mr Duffy.