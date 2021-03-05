The new Macra president will be from Tipperary

John Keane  and Daniel Long have been nominated for the election
The new Macra president will be from Tipperary

Killeagh club member Áine McCarthy from Co Cork's Imokilly Macra region will contest the election for Munster Vice President against Elaine Houlihan, Limerick.

Fri, 05 Mar, 2021 - 17:22
Stephen Cadogan

The Macra na Feirme 38th Presidential and Vice-Presidential nomination process is complete, resulting in two candidates from the same county contesting the 2021/22 national presidency.

They are John Keane, from Macra’s North Tipperary region, and Daniel Long, South Tipperary.

Bi-annually, the 160 plus Macra clubs nationwide select a new national president and three new vice presidents to represent the young farmers/rural youth organisation.

The Munster vice-presidency election will be contested by two candidates, Áine McCarthy, Imokilly region (Co Cork), and Elaine Houlihan, Limerick.

With only single nominations in Leinster and the North West, those positions are on course to be taken up by Claire Gough, Meath, and Luna Orofiamma, Cavan.

The elections will take place in the Irish Farm Centre in Dublin on Wednesday, April 7, and the elected candidates will take up office when the Macra AGM is held later in the year.

Ballot papers will be issued on Wednesday, March 17.

The deadline for ballots is 1pm on Wednesday, April 7.

Members can hear candidates make their cases in a series of regional Zoom meetings.

They continue tomorrow, Friday, March 12 (Northwest); Monday, March 15 (Munster); Friday, March 19 (Leinster); Monday, March 22 (Northwest); and Wednesday, March 24 (Munster).

“Election season is always an exciting time of year, even if this year will be different from others,” said National President and Returning Officer Thomas Duffy.

“Every effort will be made to ensure, despite restrictions, all members have the ability to exercise their democratic right,” said Mr Duffy.

More in this section

Feeding the world one seedling at a time Scheme could increase organic farming by 30% 
Kerry Group under fire for moving jobs overseas Kerry Group under fire for moving jobs overseas
Swine Fever Threatens Europes Biggest Pork Producer Pig price still well ahead of EU
The new Macra president will be from Tipperary

Chinese demand and rising global costs for feed behind astonishing jump in GDT price

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices