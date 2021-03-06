CSO corrects 2020 farm income gain estimate from 14% to 5.4%

After the Central Statistics Office’s advance estimate in early December predicted the increase in farm income in 2020 at 14%, farmers could have been excused for splashing out on Christmas spending.

Unfortunately, it was only an advance estimate, and when the preliminary estimate was published last week, the CSO had revised the increase in farm income in 2020 back to only 5.4%.

With extra information available for the latest estimate, the CSO cut back their farm output figure for 2020 from €8,387,000 to €8,229,000. They only shaved €10m off the estimate for farm inputs, but their latest figure for net subsidies paid to farmers has been reined back €100m since December.

It all goes to show how difficult it is to predict farm income, or even to measure it with the benefit of hindsight.

So we can certainly forgive the Teagasc economists who took a very early shot last May at predicting the impact of Covid-19 on farm income.

With nearly seven months of the year still to go, their forecast was that income could drop by as much as 50%, but by at least 22%, and that incomes on beef farms would be hardest hit.

Thankfully, the economists were well wide of the mark, as the latest CSO figures show.

By August, in their mid-year outlook for 2020, the Teagasc experts were able to confirm that fears of a sharp Covid-19 related drop in Irish farm incomes in 2020 were averted, following a gradual recovery in commodity prices and the provision of additional supports to the sector

By December, they estimated that the average family farm income in Ireland increased by 6% in 2020. Now, two months into 2021, the CSO has confirmed the accuracy of that Teagasc figure.

In December, the Teagasc experts acknowledged the concerns early in 2020 that Covid-19 restrictions around the world would hinder food trade, and lead to a reduction in global food demand.

“However, the actual impact of the agri-food sector was minimal,” they said in their December report, the Teagasc Outlook 2021, Economic Prospects for Agriculture. Due to the pandemic, food consumption outside the home has fallen substantially, but this has been largely offset by increased consumption at home. Internationally, agri-food trade proved quite resilient in spite of the restrictions,” confirmed the Teagasc team.

They said key drivers of the estimated 6% income were a reduction in animal feed, fertiliser and fuel prices, along with additional subsidy supports for cattle farmers to alleviate the negative effects of Covid-19 on the beef market.

It is interesting that, between December and February, statisticians at the CSO have subtracted €200m from the value of cattle sold in 2020, while adding about €11m for sheep.

The cattle overestimate comes as a surprise, because market reports for December indicated a high level of pre-Brexit exports in December to build beef stockpiles in the UK.

However, the sheep underestimate can be at least partly explained by the lamb trade strengthening through December.

The lower figure for cattle sales in 2020 was reflected all the way through to the CSO’s bottom-line figure for 2020 entrepreneurial income, estimated at €3,095,600 in early December, but only €2,834,700 last week.

It’s hard enough to predict or measure farm incomes in the year of Covid-19 and Brexit, without a €200m correction for cattle sales.

It will be high summer before the Central Statistics Office arrives at its final estimate of 2020 output, input, and income in Irish agriculture

