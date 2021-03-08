Scottish afforestation boom saves the company which has produced 90% of Ireland’s tree plants

“If Ireland doesn’t get its act together, the nursery in this country will be finished’ is Teige Ryan’s view on the Irish forestry slump.

Growing trees on 530 acres and employing 85 people in Cos Wexford and Wicklow, Mr Ryan, who runs None-So-Hardy (Forestry) Ltd has been in business for the last 35 years.

He said that without demand for his trees in Scotland over the last two years, he would have gone out of business in 2019.

None-So-Hardy is the largest private nursery in Ireland, supplying over 90% of the stock needed for planting in Ireland.

Because of very low levels of forest planting in this country in recent years, millions of the nursery’s seedlings would have been destroyed if the market in Scotland hadn’t opened up.

“There is an increase in demand for plants in Scotland, where over 10,000 hectares of new woodlands are being created each year,” said Mr Ryan.

“Over the last number of years in Ireland, we have seen planting fail to reach an industry sustainable level of 6,000ha annually.

“In more recent years, there has been a total collapse, as the Forest Service licensing system stagnated.”

The businessman said it was forestry in Ireland that started off None-So-Hardy,

But despite it being the largest company of its kind in Ireland, the current situation is “not sustainable” for him.

“We supply about 90% of all the plants that are used in the private sector in Ireland,” Mr Ryan said.

“We grow our plants to meet the Government’s planting targets, and because these are no longer being reached, we are left with millions of plants that are not being used in Ireland.

“Luckily for our nursery, there is an expanding programme of plantation going on in Scotland at the moment, and we have been fortunate enough to export millions of our trees, that would otherwise have been destroyed, to Scotland.

“What has gone wrong is quite simple.

“The Forest Service, which is the licencing authority in the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, is failing to issue enough licences to plant trees, to build roads, and to fell trees.

“As a nursery we are heavily impacted by all of this.

“We are particularly impacted by the non-issue of afforestation licences, that is huge for us and, as a country, we won’t meet our climate action targets.

“Because the Department is unable to issue a sufficient number of licences, it has to prioritise and so is putting resources into felling, roads, and afforestation.

“Over the last few months, of all the licences that it issued on a weekly basis, less than 15% of them are for afforestation.”

Mr Ryan went on to say that the Government has a target of planting 8,000ha this year, but he added, “with the current level of output in the Department, Ireland will be lucky to plant 2,500ha”.

“What I see happening is this. We will come towards the end of the year, and everybody will be hugely disappointed by the fact we are not reaching our climate action targets, yet this is happening right now as we speak.

“Our trees are being planted in Scotland, not Ireland, and are making a huge contribution to their climate change mitigation action.

“What we are doing now in relation to Scotland is not sustainable for us.

“There are no contracts in place, we have just been hugely fortunate that the planting in Scotland is taking place on a massive scale.”

Scotland has gone from planting just over 4,000ha a few years ago to 11,000ha per annum now, whereas Ireland is planting 2,500ha per annum.

“For us, this is not a long-term cure at all.

“We are just able to access the Scottish market at the moment,” Mr Ryan said.

“Here at the nursery, we will start planting trees in April, to begin another three-year cycle, and our production will be based on Ireland planting 8,000ha by the time those trees are ready.

“We are sowing for the Irish market and yet, right now, the market isn’t there. Just thank God the Scots are planting away.”

Way forward

The nursery owner says the crisis has been going on now for the last year and a half.

What bothers him most is the “lack of political will to sort things out”.

“Although Minister Hackett’s Project Woodland and its accompanying structure to have the Mackinnon Report [Review of Approval Processes for Afforestation in Ireland] implemented are most welcome, the ongoing licensing saga within the Department remains the forestry industry’s burning issue.

“The current approach by the Forest Service management threatens the future of many businesses in the sector.

“In 2019, only 3,400ha were planted, and a further decline was witnessed in 2020, when just 2,300ha was planted, a far cry from the Government’s 8,000ha target.”

The licensing delays in the Forest Service mean that 2021 will see similar levels of planting, “with the nurseries once again depending on plant exports for survival”, according to Mr Ryan.

“Currently, there are over 1,000 planting licenses with the Department, awaiting a decision by the Forest Service, which is issuing an average of only 10 planting permits per week,” he said.

“Our nursery and our customers would need this weekly output to treble.

“Of all forestry related licenses issued weekly, less than 15% are for planting, so clearly there is no will within the Forest Service to improve the situation.

“The Department’s poor delivery of the planting programme completely undermines the Government’s climate action commitments to plant 8,000ha each year.

“The Department’s performance not only threatens the future of nurseries, but the survival of an industry which previous governments have invested over €3bn in.

“There is hope for the industry here. Scotland has done it, so there is no reason why we can’t do it.

“But there has to be the political will to do it. We are at a crossroads, no doubt about that, and the Mackinnon Report must be implemented in full.

“If Ireland doesn’t get its act together, the nursery in this country will be finished.”

On Tuesday of last week the Joint Committee on Agriculture and the Marine, which has identified solving of the licensing backlog as the top priority, welcomed the Project Woodland initiative.

And Forestry Industry Ireland (FII) Director Mark McAuley said the current mechanism requires not just the implementation of the Mackinnon Report but also additional project management expertise that will look at the system, make the necessary changes and deliver the licences.

“Farmers are facing delays of up to two years, and in some instances significantly longer, to get licences to manage their forests,” he added.

“The industry is at risk of farmers disengaging from forestry as a viable land use.

“A set timeframe is needed to help build confidence and trust in the process.

“The system must ensure that no farmer has to wait longer than four months for a forestry licence, as set out in the Forestry Act 2014, irrespective of the application size,” said Mr McAuley

In a final report on the forestry crisis in Ireland, next week the Irish Examiner will look at forestry and the environment, and the impact on forestry farmers of the licensing slowdown.