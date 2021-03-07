Four Irish finalists in prestigious EU co-ops awards

A Dairygold Co-op initiative which has reduced carbon emissions per litre of milk 5.5% in participating herds is one of four Irish finalists in the European Awards for Co-operative Innovation.

Also among the 18 shortlisted entrants are FRS Network, Glanbia and the National Federation of Group Water Schemes.

Every three years, the awards present “Oscars” for innovation in co-operative industries, marking outstanding innovation and excellence in the agri-food, fishery and forestry sectors.

Dairygold’s sustainability bonus payment is focused on improving herd health and productivity, through promotion and facilitation of milk recording, and encouraging farmers to participate in herd health programmes.

These actions help to reduce milk suppliers’ usage of antibiotics, avoid the risk of antimicrobial resistance, and reduce veterinary costs, as well as increasing milk yields and quality.

FRS Network is a finalist for its member benefit scheme which offers skilled labour at a subsidised cost in the event of an accident or sickness of the main family farm operator, to ensure the farm business can continue to operate effectively.

Glanbia has been shortlisted for its Twenty20 Beef Club model for dairy calf-to-beef production, which combines a guaranteed market and premium pricing, with a technical support programme, and advanced payment options to assist farmers with cashflow.

It is also designed to reduce the carbon footprint of dairy and beef production 20%, and to ensure the highest quality animal welfare standards.

The National Federation of Group Water Schemes is a finalist for their source protection pilot project.

The project involves examination of water quality, working with farmers and the wider public to raise awareness of water source protection, and the impact of pesticides on water and biodiversity.

As a result, farmers are embracing the weed-wiping method of pesticide use, some farm families have installed beehives.

Various education and awareness initiatives have captured public imagination, with school children and community groups planting over 8,500 trees and installing bee hotels.

Jerry Long, president of ICOS, representing Irish co-ops, said: “Innovative strategies and programmes help to foster sustainability and viability, which is essential in dealing with the challenges and opportunities facing co-operatives today and into the future.

“To have four Irish co-operatives shortlisted for these flagship awards, among the top co-operatives from across Europe, highlights the quality of Irish co-operative innovation and delivery in the interests of their members.”

The winners of the awards will be selected by a panel including European Parliament agriculture committee chairman Norbert Lins and Maria Angeles Benitez Salas, deputy director general of the European Commission’s Directorate for Agriculture and Rural Development.

The winners will be announced in early summer.