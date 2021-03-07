Why electrolytes and  intravenous fluids must be part of diarrhoea treatments

I was thinking recently about a time when I suffered a bout of vomiting and diarrhoea.

We had put it down to food poisoning.

The effects were not nice, and I was beginning to get dehydrated.

The medics said that it would last 24 to 48 hours, and that I should restrict myself to something like flat 7 Up.

This would act like an electrolyte, keeping my fluid levels up, while also giving me some energy.

The reason that this episode came to mind was the upsurge in the number of cases of calf and foal diarrhoea that we are seeing.

Quite often, we are called in at an advanced stage of dehydration, and expected to perform miracles.

The animal is thrown down with the eyeball clung to the back of the socket, and the spectre of the grim reaper hovering overhead.

Duntahane Veterinary Clinic

However, the equine client is very much on the ball with situations like this.

The minute the foal stops drinking from its mother, the alarm bells are ringing, and we get called to find out why.

In most cases, this is a sign that the foal is in the initial stages of scour, even though there may not be any material evidence coming out yet.

Even a slight amount of dehydration causes the foal to stop drinking.

Once the imbalance is corrected, usually by intravenous drip, then the foal gets back on the road again, to drinking as normal.

In the normal, healthy, newborn animal, the milk that they drink, having gone through the stomach, is processed from the liquid milk to the firm stool that we see coming out the back end, as it passes along the intestines. The further along it goes, the more nutrients and water are absorbed from the contents of the gut.

Believe it or not, anything from 50 to 80% of our bodies is made up of water.

After oxygen, it is the most important requirement for our animals.

It is used to regulate blood pressure, transport nutrients, hormones, etc, throughout the body, get rid of all the unwanted waste from the body, and later in life, it makes up the biggest part of milk.

When an animal suffers from diarrhoea, what is happening is that the water element of the food is not extracted into the body, but stays in the intestine, and comes out behind.

The more watery the scour, the less water the animal has siphoned in to the body from the gut.

When people see a calf with scour, they look for the cause and try to treat it, often without treating the symptoms like dehydration.

A calf that has “pure water” coming out behind may be losing up to 10% of its body weight in fluid.

For a 50kg calf, this means roughly five litres per day, and this needs to be replaced as a matter of urgency.

At this stage, this calf most likely will not be drinking, and even giving it oral re-hydration by stomach tube will not correct the matter.

This calf needs to be given intravenous fluids to bring it back to stability.

In the initial stages of diarrhoea, the calf should be given extra electrolyte feeding in between its normal feeds of milk.

This will prevent it from becoming dehydrated, and will keep it drinking its normal quantity of milk.

It is important that the calf keeps drinking its normal quantity of milk to keep its strength and growth level up.

This will allow the calf to fight the cause of the scour.

In the case of rotavirus, antibodies created by its mother, if she was vaccinated, will fight the virus off, so long as we keep the calf drinking the milk.

It is important to get in with hydration before the calf becomes depressed and stops drinking altogether.

Paul Redmond, MVB, MRCVS, Cert DHH, works at Duntahane Veterinary Clinic, Fermoy.