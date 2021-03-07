West Cork residential farm will interest a variety of suitors

In this Covid-altered world, the attraction of West Cork as a place to live has, arguably, never been stronger than it is now.

Thus, when a holding with a habitable house in a beautiful rural location comes on the market, there is already a strong cohort of potentially interested parties. The current offering from Bantry-based auctioneers Harrington Estates fits that profile very well.

The circa 46.3-acre residential farm consists of forestry land (29.29 acres) as well as farmland (17 acres) and is located in the townland of Cappaboy – 7km northeast of the village of Kealkil and approximately 17km from Bantry.

The property enjoys good road frontage on a public road just off the main Bantry-Ballingeary road, as well as being adjacent to the Owenbeg River.

There is a private water supply, electricity, telephone land-line and septic tank.

The house is a two-storey traditional farmhouse with three bedrooms and one bathroom. The chimney and roof have been recently upgraded.

Inside, the dwelling is in sound condition but in need of modernisation, according to the selling agent Denis Harrington.

“The farm is effectively divided by the public road,” says Denis. “The residence and the outbuildings have about 11 acres of ground hugging the riverbank.

"These are very good fertile fields – great fields for producing hay and silage... it’s in a very picturesque setting.”

All the fields in this part of the farm are well drained and have independent road frontage, he adds.

The remaining land on the south side of the farm is composed mainly of forestry plantation (29 acres), which has ten years to run with annual yields of €5,146.

This probate sale has been anticipated for some time and the interest is already strong from an agricultural point of view.

The further elements of investment and/or residential are likely to add to the number of potentially interested parties and the price guide of €400,000 (€8,600/ac) seems reasonable in this context.