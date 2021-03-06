End-of-month deadline for bids on 27 acre  Tipperary farm

An executor sale of a 27-acre farm between Limerick City and Tipperary Town will be taking final offers up to 3pm on Wednesday, March 31 next.

Selling agent Matt Ryan of Matthew Ryan & Son Auctioneers in Tipperary Town says that there is good interest in this quality grassland holding which enjoys good road frontage.

The lands are in the townland of Longstone, 6km south of the N24, 11km from Tipperary Town and 7km from Pallasgreen.

Limerick City is approximately 30km to the northwest.

“The farm has been let for a number of years,” says Matt, “but the land is in very good order and has been well maintained and farmed… It’s all good quality and all in grass.”

The property has a single-storey residence in the centre of the farm, providing the next owner with the asset of the potential of a home rather than a functioning residence.

Given the modest size of the holding, the dwelling may also attract the interest of those looking for a lifestyle choice rather than farmland but the quality level will more likely mitigate towards the farming community.

“There has been reasonably good interest so far,” says Matt, who adds that they are guiding around €300,000 for the property.

And, at just over €11,000/ac, it’s a value that could well be eclipsed.