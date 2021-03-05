Kerry Group under fire for moving jobs overseas

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar has been asked by Seanad leader Regina Doherty to contact Kerry Group to ensure remaining jobs at the company’s Global Technology & Innovation Centre in Naas, Co Kildare, are safe, and if anything can be done to save the jobs of up to 150 people based in Ireland who will be made redundant over the next year.
Kerry Group has said it will work closely with those involved, providing severance packages and helping them identify other employment opportunities.
Layoffs, which include up to 16 jobs in Charleville, Co Cork, come as Kerry Group expands and centralises its shared services, such as finance, human resources and regulatory staff, in teams primarily located in Mexico and Malaysia.
In the Seanad, Senator Fiona O’Loughlin said she was shocked by the job losses in a company that prides itself on its Irish heritage, from its modest beginnings as a dairy co-op in Kerry.
She accused Kerry Group of corporate greed, noting that the company posted profits of €800 million for 2020.
Ms Doherty, who previously served as minister for employment affairs, said: “It is unique that an organisation that has received so much aid and assistance from the agencies on behalf of the State would do what it is doing.”