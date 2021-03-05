Kerry Group under fire for moving jobs overseas

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar has been asked by Seanad leader Regina Doherty to contact Kerry Group to ensure remaining jobs at the company’s Global Technology & Innovation Centre in Naas, Co Kildare, are safe, and if anything can be done to save the jobs of up to 150 people based in Ireland who will be made redundant over the next year.

Kerry Group has said it will work closely with those involved, providing severance packages and helping them identify other employment opportunities.