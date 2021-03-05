Kerry Group under fire for moving jobs overseas

Layoffs expected as expansion ensues 
Kerry Group under fire for moving jobs overseas

Seanad Éireann leader Regina Doherty to ask Tánaiste to save Kerry Group jobs. File Picture. 

Fri, 05 Mar, 2021 - 10:00
Stephen Cadogan

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar has been asked by Seanad leader Regina Doherty to contact Kerry Group to ensure remaining jobs at the company’s Global Technology & Innovation Centre in Naas, Co Kildare, are safe, and if anything can be done to save the jobs of up to 150 people based in Ireland who will be made redundant over the next year.

Kerry Group has said it will work closely with those involved, providing severance packages and helping them identify other employment opportunities.

Layoffs, which include up to 16 jobs in Charleville, Co Cork, come as Kerry Group expands and centralises its shared services, such as finance, human resources and regulatory staff, in teams primarily located in Mexico and Malaysia.

In the Seanad, Senator Fiona O’Loughlin said she was shocked by the job losses in a company that prides itself on its Irish heritage, from its modest beginnings as a dairy co-op in Kerry.

She accused Kerry Group of corporate greed, noting that the company posted profits of €800 million for 2020.

Ms Doherty, who previously served as minister for employment affairs, said: “It is unique that an organisation that has received so much aid and assistance from the agencies on behalf of the State would do what it is doing.”

Read More

Can cows stay out without supplementary feeding?

More in this section

Swine Fever Threatens Europes Biggest Pork Producer Pig price still well ahead of EU
Up to 140 extra vets will be needed from April 1 to certify beef exports to UK Up to 140 extra vets will be needed from April 1 to certify beef exports to UK
Teagasc to hire 20 extra teachers for Green Cert courses Teagasc to hire 20 extra teachers for Green Cert courses
Feeding the world one seedling at a time

Scheme could increase organic farming by 30% 

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices