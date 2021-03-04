Annual submission of a BPS application is mandatory in new Organic Farming Scheme

They may also advise you on the suitability of organic production to your holding, on the changes required to convert to organic production, and assist you in drafting the conversion plan which you require.
Alternatively, you may draw up this plan yourself.
In the event that the Scheme is over-subscribed, successful applications will be determined by a ranking and selection process.
Marks will be awarded for each sector, with the aim of increasing the area under organic production, while prioritising areas deemed to be in deficit.
The areas deemed to be in deficit by the Organic Strategy Group are dairy, tillage and horticulture.
Instructions for registration on agfood.ie can be found online at www.agfood.ie or you can contact the agfood online services helpline in the Department’s Portlaoise office on 0761 064424 or email to agfood@agriculture.gov.ie.
A guide to the OFS application process is available on the Department’s website at https://www.gov.ie/en/service/d46aec-organic-farming-scheme/.
The detail required to process your application is obtained from your Basic Payment Application.
The closing date for BPS applications is Monday, May 17.
Once administrative checks on BPS applications are finalised, the selection process in respect of OFS applications can commence.
It is anticipated that it will be September or early October therefore before OFS applicants can be informed if their application is successful or not.
In addition, a new guide “Organic Farming – A Step-by-Step Guide to Conversion” has been developed and is available on the Teagasc www.teagasc.ie/ organics website.