Can cows stay out without supplementary feeding?

Farmers and cattle are looking out over the gate longing for grazing to get going.

The last few days have been fantastic, and ground conditions have improved hugely.

Fertiliser has finally been applied on many farms and slurry work is well under way.

Suckler cows will be turned out to grass in the coming days and weeks, weather permitting.

There is plenty of grass on most farms and it is just a matter of when suckler farmers are happy that stock can remain out.

It is not easy to put sucklers out to grab on-off grazing opportunities, as sorting groups when they return indoors can be such a big job.

It is a critical time in their production cycle, because increasing grass intake quickly for both cow and calf will improve performance and reduce stress and production costs.

At turn-out, the most important things to monitor are grass intake and rumen fill.

Poor intakes of grass should be supplemented with forages or concentrates.

Now that you have calved the cown your attention must shift to getting her back in calf again.

Cow condition in early lactation

Suckler cows will generally lose some body condition after calving, this needs to be controlled in order to produce enough quality milk for the calf, while also helping her to come back in heat and ultimately go back in calf.

Grass quality and supply will determine if you need to supplement cows with additional forage or concentrates.

If you need to supplement suckler cows on grass, then it may be easier to keep them in until there is sufficient grass.

It is a lot of work, and could cause damage in paddocks, to attempt supplementing sucklers outdoors.

I certainly wont be letting the herd out at home until I am pretty sure that they can stay out long term.

Grass tetany

Suckler cows going down with tetany is common every spring. Grass is deficient in magnesium, and cows are generally deficient in magnesium well before they go down with tetany.

A magnesium deficiency may result in poor saliva production and subsequently in poorer digestion of feed and lower production levels.

Magnesium is a major macro-mineral essential for performance in cattle.

There are many ways to supply sufficient magnesium to cows, some more effective than others.

High-mag lick buckets

This is probably the most common method of magnesium feeding to suckler cows and works very well, if buckets are always accessible. Some will use a high-mag feed block to supplement grass and prevent tetany.

Magnesium in water troughs

A popular method, but in wet weather, when cows drink less from troughs. it may not be as affective.

Meal feeding

Some may feed a dairy nut or ration to sucklers during times of tetany risk, particularly if grass is in short supply.

Dusting of paddocks with magnesium

A little bit hit and miss, and not as reliable as I would like.

Forage

Supplying a forage such as silage or straw will also help to prevent tetany, as it slows down grass passing through cows, allowing for better extraction of nutrients.

Please make sure that you use the most effective supplementation for your herd before you depend on any single method of tetany protection.

Whichever method you choose be sure to stick with it, and deliver it accurately and consistently.

Late calving sucklers

There is plenty of grass about, and some may consider turning out dry cows before calving.

This can be a risky strategy, as it is difficult to control cow condition at grass.

It is also a risk with regard to milk fever and held cleanings in older cows, due to high-potassium grass.

It really is a better idea to keep cows housed until calved. Cows calving down without complications will be easier to get back in calf.

At the very least, cows should return indoors by night, as this will help to control condition, and make it easier to assist calvings, where necessary.

Cows in the habit of going in and out will also be easier to bring in, if they need help.