Pig price still well ahead of EU

Pigmeat exports to China from Germany were suspended after African swine fever was detected in German wild boar
Grade E pig price fell across most of continental Europe because of African swine fever. File Picture.  

Thu, 04 Mar, 2021 - 12:10
Stephen Cadogan

Although the average price paid in recent weeks for grade E pigs, at €1.52/kg (excluding Vat) is 39c down from 12 months ago, it was comfortably ahead of the EU average of €1.31.

Since June of 2020, pigmeat exports to China from Germany were suspended after African swine fever was detected in German wild boar. 

As a result, the grade E pig price fell across most of continental Europe.

Pig prices in the EU picked up slightly in the second half of February, having been flat since the start of the year.

The €1.31 average for the week ended February 21 was the highest price since November, albeit still relatively low and leaving EU producers under financial pressure.

The slight improvement followed clearing of pig supply backups on farms, to the point that recent market commentary from Germany suggested the number of live pigs available is now barely sufficient to meet demand levels.

Meanwhile, EU weaner prices have increased by 21% since the New Year, partly an expected seasonal rise.

The latest DAFM figures show export demand for Irish pigmeat remained extremely strong throughout 2020, with a record 240,000 tonnes of primary pigmeat exported, of which 49% of pigmeat went to Asia (97,000 tonnes to China, 10,000 tonnes to Japan).

