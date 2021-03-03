Mart Report: ICT grants of up to €5,000 for each mart

Latest mart prices from Bandon, Kilmallock, Macroom and Dungarvan
At Dowra Mart in Co Cavan last Saturday, this Limousin bull of 875kg sold for €1,530.

Wed, 03 Mar, 2021 - 13:46
Denis Lehane

We now have a vaccine, and lockdown, while a curse, was a necessary tool.

However, the lockdown has clearly put a strain on many, and is very keenly felt in rural Ireland.

A 5km travel restriction for someone living in a sprawling city or town, is a totally different proposition to a 5km travel ban for someone living in a remote part of the country.

Within a 5km spread, I presume most urban dwellers have access to a post office, a bank, a doctor, a dentist, an off-licence, countless grocery shops, and of course a plethora of takeaways.

What have we out here within 5km? Fencer wire, pallets and plenty of furze bushes.

It could be argued that necessary travel is permissible for all, but what exactly is necessary travel?

At Cashel Mart last Saturday, this dry cow of 735kg sold for €1,100.

Many who live in the country can be slow enough to head to a town to begin with, but put the worry of meeting a guard and having to explain yourself to him or her about your travels, and you will find many won’t go at all. Many might feel it’s best to just stay at home.

An exception, or even a little more leeway, should have been made for rural Ireland, But it wasn’t, and the consequences of this will not be easily remedied.

At least, some help is now being offered to marts, which have also struggled with the ‘new normal’ of lockdown.

Earlier this week, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue announced funding to livestock marts for ICT infrastructure.

ICT stands for Information and Communication Technologies (no wonder they abbreviated it). Livestock marts can apply to the Department for a grant of up to €5,000 to cover 50% of expenditure on the kind of hi-tech equipment which has made livestock sales possible over the past year.

The Minister said, “Each year, nearly three million cattle and sheep are sold through livestock marts. Maintaining viable sales outlets for livestock is vital to ensuring that the agri sector and the food supply chain are fully functioning. I must pay tribute to marts and farmers for their swift adjustment last year to online sales that Covid-19 public health measures has made necessary.”

At Dowra Mart in Co Cavan last Saturday, this Charolais heifer of 710kg sold for €1,590.

The closing date for receipt of applications is November 15, 2021.

Marts may only apply once for a grant.

And so to the weekly business of the marts, beginning with Bandon on Monday, which had 1,700 calves on offer. Mart manager Tom McCarthy said the calf trade remained firm.

Friesian bulls on Monday made up to €195 a head.

Dry cows here sold from €60 to €440 with the kilo. Friesian bullocks made from €200 to €500 with the kilo. Hereford and Angus sold from €240 to €680 with the kilo. Continental bullocks sold up to €665 with the kilo. Heifers made €220 to an exciting €810 with the weight.

Bandon

Monday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

6

Fr

steers

330kg

540

4

Hr

steers

660kg

1280

4

AA

steers

455kg

950

2

Sim

steers

462kg

990

2

Lm

heifers

570kg

1380

1

AA

cow

715kg

1080

1

Fr

cow

600kg

1040

Numbers were up at Macroom mart on Saturday, with prices remaining strong. Dry cows sold for up to €2/kg.

Macroom

Saturday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

10

Fr

steers

572kg

1040

3

Fr

steers

488kg

870

10

AA

steers

515kg

1060

3

Hr

steers

396kg

850

2

Sim

steers

595kg

1310

1

AA

cow

785kg

1290

1

Ch

cow

750kg

1260

Friesian bullocks made from €180 to €470 with the kilo. Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks in Macroom sold from €240 to €265 with their weight. Continental bullocks sold from €320 to €715 with the kilo.

1,200 stock, including 650 calves, were sold at Kilmallock mart on Monday, with an excellent trade reported.

Kilmallock

Monday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

3

AA

steers

382kg

820

5

Fr

steers

393kg

700

5

Sim

steers

549kg

1090

2

Hr

steers

600kgs

1200

3

Lim

heifers

348kg

890

1

Ch

heifer

305kg

700

1

Lim

cow

585kg

950

Bullocks sold for up to €1,200 a head or €2.34 per kg. Weanlings hit €950 a head or €2.60 per kg.

Dry cows sold for up to €1200 a head or €1.83 per kg. Heifers hit €1270 a head or €2.56 per kg.

After a good sale of cattle at Dungarvan mart on Monday, mart manager Ger Flynn gave us this report.

“The trade was strong with the fine weather.

“There was a bigger turn out of cattle with demand being driven by grass buyers.

“There was an excellent calf trade last Thursday, and a large entry again for this Thursday, March 4.

The sale begins at 12 noon on www.livestock-live.com with viewing by appointment from 11am to 12am.”

Dungarvan

Monday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

6

Hr

steers

421kg

930

5

AA

steers

344kg

810

7

Fr

steers

545kg

970

1

Lim

heifer

385kg

800

4

AA

heifers

361kg

740

1

Fr

cow

640kg

940

1

Fr

cow

745kg

1000

Latest

