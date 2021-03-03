Mart Report: ICT grants of up to €5,000 for each mart

We now have a vaccine, and lockdown, while a curse, was a necessary tool.

However, the lockdown has clearly put a strain on many, and is very keenly felt in rural Ireland.

A 5km travel restriction for someone living in a sprawling city or town, is a totally different proposition to a 5km travel ban for someone living in a remote part of the country.

Within a 5km spread, I presume most urban dwellers have access to a post office, a bank, a doctor, a dentist, an off-licence, countless grocery shops, and of course a plethora of takeaways.

What have we out here within 5km? Fencer wire, pallets and plenty of furze bushes.

It could be argued that necessary travel is permissible for all, but what exactly is necessary travel?

At Cashel Mart last Saturday, this dry cow of 735kg sold for €1,100.

Many who live in the country can be slow enough to head to a town to begin with, but put the worry of meeting a guard and having to explain yourself to him or her about your travels, and you will find many won’t go at all. Many might feel it’s best to just stay at home.

An exception, or even a little more leeway, should have been made for rural Ireland, But it wasn’t, and the consequences of this will not be easily remedied.

At least, some help is now being offered to marts, which have also struggled with the ‘new normal’ of lockdown.

Earlier this week, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue announced funding to livestock marts for ICT infrastructure.

ICT stands for Information and Communication Technologies (no wonder they abbreviated it). Livestock marts can apply to the Department for a grant of up to €5,000 to cover 50% of expenditure on the kind of hi-tech equipment which has made livestock sales possible over the past year.

The Minister said, “Each year, nearly three million cattle and sheep are sold through livestock marts. Maintaining viable sales outlets for livestock is vital to ensuring that the agri sector and the food supply chain are fully functioning. I must pay tribute to marts and farmers for their swift adjustment last year to online sales that Covid-19 public health measures has made necessary.”

At Dowra Mart in Co Cavan last Saturday, this Charolais heifer of 710kg sold for €1,590.

The closing date for receipt of applications is November 15, 2021.

Marts may only apply once for a grant.

And so to the weekly business of the marts, beginning with Bandon on Monday, which had 1,700 calves on offer. Mart manager Tom McCarthy said the calf trade remained firm.

Friesian bulls on Monday made up to €195 a head.

Dry cows here sold from €60 to €440 with the kilo. Friesian bullocks made from €200 to €500 with the kilo. Hereford and Angus sold from €240 to €680 with the kilo. Continental bullocks sold up to €665 with the kilo. Heifers made €220 to an exciting €810 with the weight.

Bandon Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 6 Fr steers 330kg 540 4 Hr steers 660kg 1280 4 AA steers 455kg 950 2 Sim steers 462kg 990 2 Lm heifers 570kg 1380 1 AA cow 715kg 1080 1 Fr cow 600kg 1040

Numbers were up at Macroom mart on Saturday, with prices remaining strong. Dry cows sold for up to €2/kg.

Macroom Saturday No Breed Sex Weight € 10 Fr steers 572kg 1040 3 Fr steers 488kg 870 10 AA steers 515kg 1060 3 Hr steers 396kg 850 2 Sim steers 595kg 1310 1 AA cow 785kg 1290 1 Ch cow 750kg 1260

Friesian bullocks made from €180 to €470 with the kilo. Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks in Macroom sold from €240 to €265 with their weight. Continental bullocks sold from €320 to €715 with the kilo.

1,200 stock, including 650 calves, were sold at Kilmallock mart on Monday, with an excellent trade reported.

Kilmallock Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 3 AA steers 382kg 820 5 Fr steers 393kg 700 5 Sim steers 549kg 1090 2 Hr steers 600kgs 1200 3 Lim heifers 348kg 890 1 Ch heifer 305kg 700 1 Lim cow 585kg 950

Bullocks sold for up to €1,200 a head or €2.34 per kg. Weanlings hit €950 a head or €2.60 per kg.

Dry cows sold for up to €1200 a head or €1.83 per kg. Heifers hit €1270 a head or €2.56 per kg.

After a good sale of cattle at Dungarvan mart on Monday, mart manager Ger Flynn gave us this report.

“The trade was strong with the fine weather.

“There was a bigger turn out of cattle with demand being driven by grass buyers.

“There was an excellent calf trade last Thursday, and a large entry again for this Thursday, March 4.

The sale begins at 12 noon on www.livestock-live.com with viewing by appointment from 11am to 12am.”