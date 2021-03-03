Mart Report: ICT grants of up to €5,000 for each mart

|
Bandon
|
Monday
|
No
|
Breed
|
Sex
|
Weight
|
€
|
6
|
Fr
|
steers
|
330kg
|
540
|
4
|
Hr
|
steers
|
660kg
|
1280
|
4
|
AA
|
steers
|
455kg
|
950
|
2
|
Sim
|
steers
|
462kg
|
990
|
2
|
Lm
|
heifers
|
570kg
|
1380
|
1
|
AA
|
cow
|
715kg
|
1080
|
1
|
Fr
|
cow
|
600kg
|
1040
|
Macroom
|
Saturday
|
No
|
Breed
|
Sex
|
Weight
|
€
|
10
|
Fr
|
steers
|
572kg
|
1040
|
3
|
Fr
|
steers
|
488kg
|
870
|
10
|
AA
|
steers
|
515kg
|
1060
|
3
|
Hr
|
steers
|
396kg
|
850
|
2
|
Sim
|
steers
|
595kg
|
1310
|
1
|
AA
|
cow
|
785kg
|
1290
|
1
|
Ch
|
cow
|
750kg
|
1260
Friesian bullocks made from €180 to €470 with the kilo. Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks in Macroom sold from €240 to €265 with their weight. Continental bullocks sold from €320 to €715 with the kilo.
|
Kilmallock
|
Monday
|
No
|
Breed
|
Sex
|
Weight
|
€
|
3
|
AA
|
steers
|
382kg
|
820
|
5
|
Fr
|
steers
|
393kg
|
700
|
5
|
Sim
|
steers
|
549kg
|
1090
|
2
|
Hr
|
steers
|
600kgs
|
1200
|
3
|
Lim
|
heifers
|
348kg
|
890
|
1
|
Ch
|
heifer
|
305kg
|
700
|
1
|
Lim
|
cow
|
585kg
|
950
Bullocks sold for up to €1,200 a head or €2.34 per kg. Weanlings hit €950 a head or €2.60 per kg.
|
Dungarvan
|
Monday
|
No
|
Breed
|
Sex
|
Weight
|
€
|
6
|
Hr
|
steers
|
421kg
|
930
|
5
|
AA
|
steers
|
344kg
|
810
|
7
|
Fr
|
steers
|
545kg
|
970
|
1
|
Lim
|
heifer
|
385kg
|
800
|
4
|
AA
|
heifers
|
361kg
|
740
|
1
|
Fr
|
cow
|
640kg
|
940
|
1
|
Fr
|
cow
|
745kg
|
1000