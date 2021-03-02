Record high prices for hoggets continue in strong market

Sheep farmers have almost reached the point of disbelief at the prices they are being offered, as the scarcity of hogget supplies continues to drive the market to new record levels.

The trade at both factories and marts is being described this week as “completely crazy”, with the prices rocketing to levels beyond belief.

Processors have increased their quoted prices to a 650c-670c/kg range, before the bonus payment for quality is added.

There is intense competition between processors for the scarce supply, and they are having to pay up to 700c/kg to get hold of them, with with some reports of up to 710c/kg being secured.

The drop-off over recent years in early lambing is now having a big impact.

The high cost of early lamb production, often not recovered in the market, resulted in a trend towards later lambing.

The trade at marts on Monday was described as being “on fire” with small entries and fierce competition for all lots on offer.

There were 250 head on offer at Corrin Mart where the top price of €224 for a pen of two hoggets weighing 54kg, or €170 over, set a new all-time record.

It was an exceptional price, well above the general going rate at the sale, but is indicative of the level to which butchers competing for supplies are willing to drive prices.

A pen of four weighing 55kg sold for €174, and a pen of six weighing 51kg sold for €170. Factory lots sold for up to €100 over.

At Kilkenny Mart on Monday, there was a very small entry of 200 head which met with a roaring trade.

There was a top price of €167 for a pen of 10 weighing 58kg, while a pen of seven weighing 52kg sold for €164.

Factory type hoggets sold for up to €99 over.

High lamb prices have continued despite a February supply increase from farmers looking to avail of the strong market.

But throughput at factories for the first seven weeks of 2021 was 8% below 2020 levels. Also down compared to 12 months ago were live imports of lambs for direct slaughter in the Republic, at 34,471 head for the first seven weeks, down by more than 13,500 head compared to 12 months ago, because prices for lambs have also been high in the North.

High prices are expected to continue while supplies remain tight.